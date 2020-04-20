Mixed news on State Highway projects in Cecil County during pandemic

ELKTON — Even Maryland State Highway Administration projects in Cecil County are affected by the novel coronavirus.
Route 273
Work on Route 273 over the Big Elk Creek in Fair Hill is at a standstill, according to SHA spokesman Robert Rager, because of COVID-19.
"A very important subcontractor is not able to work due to the virus," Rager said Monday. Allan Myers Construction is the contractor for the $6.6 million project. This subcontractor was brought in to place micro piles for bridge replacement project.
"It's a drill and pour project," Rager explained of the specialized crew that is out of commission.
Rager said it is unknown when the work to install the supports would continue.
Route 272 bridge
Speaking of bridges, the Route 272 bridge over Amtrak in North East is hitting the home stretch. Rager said the SHA is keeping an eye on both COVID-19 and the weather at that $10 million project, also assigned to Allan Myers Construction.
"The crew worked over the weekend and the SHA is also working," Rager said. A couple of different concrete pours are coming. The biggest will be the decking of the southbound side of the bridge heading into town. That should happen in early May, but will then need 28 days to cure.
What's next will be forming and pouring curbs and sidewalks. Rager said if the crews stay healthy and the weather remains relatively dry and temperate the bridge should be completely opened to traffic some time in June.
"Again that's a lot of specialty contractors," he said. Before the bridge deck can be poured a crew would have to construct the supports, known as 'tying steel.' "They use wire ties to hold the rebar together."
Blue Ball roundabout
Lastly, Gradeline Construction was at the Blue Ball roundabout last week cutting concrete brickwork on the aprons and setting in new posts for signage. That $2.5 million project -- which was supposed to be finished in December 2016 -- has finally reached the point where "road work" signs are being removed.