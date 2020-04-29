Milk, bread donated to QA residents

STEVENSVILLE — Thanks to Dairy Maid of Frederick and a bakery from Baltimore County that didn’t want to be identified, at least 1,200 gallons of milk and an average of 1,000 loaves of bread per week have been donated to local citizens since the statewide stay at home order was given by Governor Larry Hogan in March. The milk and bread is intended first for those who have lost their jobs and first-responders/medical personnel on the front lines dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. It is available to anyone who needs and can use it.
The drop off and pick up locations for the milk and bread have been Rita’s Italian Ice in Stevensville and Sudlersville Elementary School in Sudlersville. Rita’s owner Linda Austin confirmed the milk and bread have been donated every week since the shelter order was given.
Austin said, “There’s a lot of people who have never had to ask for help in their lives that are in that situation now. I want anyone who needs help not hesitate to call and tell us what your need is. As far as privacy, you don’t have to worry about that with me. We will not discuss your need with anyone else.”
A delivery of milk and bread was made at Rita’s and Sudlersville Eelementary on Wednesday afternoon, April 22, beginning at 12:30 p.m. By 4 p.m., all of the milk at Rita’s had been handed out, directly from the delivery truck in the parking lot.
Austin, who works closely with Queen Anne’s County Public Title I Schools and the backpack food program to make sure needy children in the county are fed, has received great support for private individuals and local businesses in the county since mid-March.
She said, “A lady made a $2,500 donation to help pay for foods going directly to county children who have been identified as needy. Kentmorr Restaurant has supplied milk, eggs and even some toilet paper for local families. The Kent Island Rotary Club purchased 48 50-pound bags of rice that were shipped from Philadelphia to here. We re-bagged the rice into smaller sealed bags ready to be handed out. The Bay Area Association of Realtors and Adopt-A-Bear have donated to help purchase needed supplies.”
She added, “I had a teenager ask me, ‘Ms. Linda, can you get me some personal hygiene items?’ Her family doesn’t have money for that right now. I told her, ‘Of course we can get that for you.’ Whenever I post needs of our community on the local Facebook page, people are overwhelmingly responding.”
Austin keeps bread and other necessities inside her Rita’s location.
“Either stop by daily, between noon and 8 p.m., to ask what we have, or better, call to ask what we have during those hours,” Austin said. “We even have had a small amount of peanut butter and jelly to go along with the bread.”
Rita’s phone number is 410-604-6350. The milk and bread are not delivered the same day each week, so it’s best to call to check on the delivery schedule.