EASTON — As the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread across the U.S., retail stores across Maryland have reduced their hours or closed completely.
The following list is based on operating hours for Talbot County and regional stores. Some stores may have available online options.
Gov. Larry Hogan closed all enclosed shopping malls at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 19.
• Aaron's, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (M-Thurs.), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (F), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sat.), noon to 5 p.m. (Sun.)
• Acme Markets, Easton - open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., first two hours of every day designated for elderly and pregnant women (M-F)
• Adidas, Queenstown - closed.
• Aerie and American Eagle, Baltimore - closed.
• Allied Building Products Corp., Easton - open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (M-F)
• Ann Taylor, Annapolis - closed.
• Apple, Annapolis - closed
• Ashley HomeStore, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Athleta, Annapolis - closed
• Banana Republic, Queenstown - closed
• Bath & Body Works, Queenstown - closed
• Berrier Limited, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (M-F), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sat.)
• Big Lots, Chester - open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (M-Sat.), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun.), senior hours first hour of every day
• Brown’s Needle & Brush, Easton - open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Cato Fashions, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (M-Sat.), 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun.)
• CVS, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• DICK’s Sporting Goods, Easton - closed
• Dollar Tree, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (M-Sat.), 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Dover Mall, Dover, Del. - closed
• DSW, Annapolis - closed
• Family Dollar, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Famous footwear, Easton - closed
• Five Below, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Food Lion, Centreville, Denton and Stevensville 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
• Foot Locker, Annapolis - closed.
• Foxwell’s Antiques & Collectibles Mall, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Frugalicious, Easton - closed.
• GAP, Queenstown - closed
• Goodwill, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (M-Sat.)
• Gordmans, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• H&M, Annapolis - closed
• Habitat for Humanity Choptank ReStore, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Tue. - Sat.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (W)
• Home Depot, Easton - open – closes everyday at 6 p.m.
• IKEA, College Park - closed.
• J.B. Sales Co., Inc., Easton - open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (M-F)
• J.C. Penny, Annapolis - closed
• Janie and Jack, Annapolis - closed
• JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, Easton - open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (M-Sat.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun.) hours are restricted at this location
• JOS. A. Bank, Easton - closed
• Kitchen Creations, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Kohl’s, Easton - open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• La De Da, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (M-F), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat.), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sun.)
• Lizzy Dee, Easton - open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (M-Sat.)
• Lowe’s, Easton - open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Marc Randall, Easton - closed – available for appointment
• Macy’s, Annapolis - closed
• Mattress Firm, Annapolis - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (M-Sat.), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun.)
• Nike, Queenstown - closed
• Nordstrom, Annapolis - closed
• Old Navy, Queenstown - closed
• Petsmart, Easton - open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Petvalu, Easton - open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Pier1, Easton - open noon to 6 p.m.
• Pottery Barn, Annapolis - closed.
• Queenstown Premium Outlets, Queenstown - Closed
• R.E. Michel Company, Easton - open (M-F) 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
• Ralph Lauren, Queenstown - closed
• Reebok, Queenstown - closed.
• Rexel, Easton - open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (M-F)
• Rio Del Mar Enterprises, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• rue21, Easton - open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (M-Sat.), noon to 6 p.m. (Sun.)
• Safeway, Kent Island - open 24-hours, senior hours 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Tue. and Thurs.)
• Sephora, Annapolis - closed
• Shearer the Jeweler, Easton - open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Tue.-F), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat.)
• Silver Linings of Easton - closed (M-Thurs.), open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (F-Sat.) and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sun.)
• Solid Tops LLC, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (M-F), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Staples, Easton - open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Talbot Power Sports, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Talbots, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (M-F), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sat.), noon to 5 p.m. (Sun.)
• Tanger Outlets, Rehoboth Beach - open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., individual stores may be closed.
• Target, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• The Bazaar 121 Federal Street, Easton - open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (M-Sat.)
• Tractor Supply Co., Easton - open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Ulta Beauty, Annapolis - closed
• Victoria’s Secret, Annapolis - closed
• Walgreens, Easton - open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Walmart, Easton - open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., pickup 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Westfield Annapolis Mall, Annapolis - closed.
Stores managers who would like to announce updates, changes or additions to this list, please contact Daniel Blottenberger at 410-443-4339 or dblottenberger@chespub.com.