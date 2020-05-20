Memorial Day Ceremony at Dulaney Valley canceled

TIMONIUM — In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with State of Maryland public health guidelines and directives, the 53rd annual Memorial Day ceremony planned for Monday, May 25, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens has been canceled. The ceremony attracts an average of 1,500 guests each year.
While the live public ceremony cannot be held, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens will commemorate Memorial Day with a tribute video, which will be available for viewing on its website (www.dulaneyvalley.com) and Facebook page (dulaneyvalleymemorialgardens).
The video will honor the five service members lost within the last 14 months and pay tribute to all men and women of the Armed Forces who have paid the highest price in defense of the United States of America. The tribute video will be accompanied by a pre-recorded virtual ceremony which will include placement of a memorial wreath and presentation of the colors at the Circle of the Immortals, an area dedicated in 1967 and reserved for Marylanders killed in action. The United States flag will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon, per Memorial Day protocol.
As is done each year, 3,500 U.S. flags will be placed on the graves of veterans interred in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens’ Field of Honor. This sacred task is usually performed by local troops from the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Elkridge Young Marines, but this year will be carried out by the grounds staff.
“While we are deeply committed to honoring the service and sacrifice of the men and women of our Armed Forces, for the health and safety of our visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not conduct a public ceremony. We encourage people to remember the true meaning of the day and pause to reflect on the dedication of the military personnel who have died serving our country,” said Jack Mitchell, president of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. “Please keep their families in your prayers, as we remember those members of the military lost since last year’s observance. They will not be forgotten and will be honored publicly at the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony.”