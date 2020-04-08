Medical staff taking precautions to curb COVID-19

QUEENSTOWN — On Tuesday morning, March 24, Maryland Primary Care Physicians, as well as many other area medical care facilities, were using measures to attempt to curb the spread of their patients contracting the coronavirus from other patients.
The Queenstown location, trying to keep necessary appointments with their clients, closed their normal lobby entrance and opened the rarely used side door emergency entrance/exit to the building. Patients were asked to call the office using their cell phones from inside their cars after they arrived in the parking lot. These measures were for appointments only.
The building where Md Primary Care Physicians is located was built only a few years ago. The stairwell where patients were being received has almost never been used since the building opened. The door, which was propped open, was wiped down every few minutes by staff as patients came in and out.
Patients were being waved in from their cars when the staff was ready to receive them, and for those who could not walk up the few steps leading into the building, the staff went to their cars to consult for the appointment.