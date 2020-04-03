SUDLERSVILLE — On Friday, March 27, cafeteria workers, teachers from the Sudlersville area and volunteers were involved in delivering meals to students as schools remain closed due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus emergency. A total of 600 meals — 200 breakfasts, 200 lunches and 200 dinners — were bagged and sent out in the north county area to school children.
In north Queen Anne’s County, all 600 meals per day are prepared at Sudlersville Middle School by cafeteria staff. From there, most of the bagged meals were placed inside coolers and loaded onto a school bus and County Ride bus, and taken out to different locations in the immediate area. On Friday, 22 students were delivered meals outside the Barclay Post Office site; 40 students served outside at Templeville Community Church; 30 at the Crumpton Volunteer Fire Department; and 27 at Pinkney Park in Crumpton. Another 81 students picked their meals up at Sudlersville Middle School.
The buses were used to get the meals out to those students whose families don’t have a way to transport them to Sudlersville Middle School to pick up the meals in the middle of the day. At all locations, the idea was to be within walking distance of the student homes, and the students could carry the bags home to eat.
The meals include sandwiches, snacks, fruits, fruit juices and a variety of milks.
Students could be seen at every location carrying the bags down the street away from the drop-off points. Most were accompanied by a parent or other had children walking with them.