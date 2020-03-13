CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne's County Public Schools will provide meals for students in need during the period that schools are closed Monday through Friday, March 16-27. Meals may be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. in front of the school building. There will be no entrance to schools.
A bagged lunch and breakfast is available at Queen Anne’s County High School and Sudlersville Middle School at no cost. The meals are available to any child who comes to these sites regardless of the school he or she attends.
At Grasonville Elementary School, a bagged breakfast and lunch will be available at no cost for students who are currently enrolled at the school. Federal guidelines require that students provide their name in order to receive the meals at GES.
