ANNAPOLIS — A week post Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's declaration of a State of Emergency, Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has issued updated guidance on testing for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, to healthcare providers and clinicians.
MDH is asking all Maryland clinicians to make every attempt to provide remote care for patients through telemedicine or telephonic communications. Those patients without symptoms do not need to be tested, instructs MDH, along with mildly symptomatic patients who are otherwise healthy and can self-quarantine.
Patients with severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing are recommended to seek care immediately, and older patients or those with underlying medical conditions or those who are immunocompromised are urged to contact their physician early – even in the case of a mild illness.
Now that COVID-19 is available at commercial and some hospital labs, MDH has advised clinicians to send specimens to those labs for testing. This does not require approval from MDH or the local health department.
There are however, three groups that are required to have testing facilitated by the state public health laboratory:
A person who had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of onset and signs of infection including either fever or signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness
A person who resides in a nursing home or long-term care facility and who has either fever or signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness and who tested negative for influenza on initial workup and no alternative diagnosis.
For patients who fall within one of these three categories, clinicians must contact the local health department, says MDH.
“It is critical that outpatient providers continue to ensure that any patients presenting with respiratory symptoms are immediately given a face mask for source control,” advised Clifford S. Mitchell, MS, MD, MPH Director, Environmental Health Bureau and David Blythe, MD, MPH Director, Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Outbreak Response Bureau. “Clinicians should advise outpatients who are being tested to go immediately home and stay isolated at home until test results are available.”
Additional guidance for persons at home awaiting test results is available at the following CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html