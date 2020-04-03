Maryland went from zero to 1,660 COVID-19 cases in March; rise continues in April

BALTIMORE — As far as the coronavirus goes, March came in like a lamb here in Maryland - with Gov. Larry Hogan simultaneously announcing the state's first three COVID-19 cases and his state of emergency on March 5, some five days into the month.
On Tuesday, marking the last day of the month, it was clear that March was going out like a lion, based on a Maryland Department of Health update posted on March 31.
Maryland had 1,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases, resulting in 18 deaths, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to those MDH statistics. (The Cecil County Health Department reported Tuesday that 16 of those COVID-19 cases were in Cecil County.)
On Thursday, two days into April, it was quite evident that the lion continued to roar - with 679 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Maryland during approximately a two-day span and the number of COVID-19 deaths doubling in that same time frame.
As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, there was a total of 2,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, resulting in 36 deaths, according to MHD tallies.
Meanwhile, as of that same time on Thursday, the Cecil County Health Department listed on its website that there were 23 confirmed coronavirus cases, resulting in one death, in this county.
Looking back on March from the vantage point of Tuesday, in the 26 days since Hogan had announced that three Montgomery County residents, a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, had contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile River - translating to Maryland's first three COVID-19 cases - the state had recorded 1,657 more coronavirus cases, as of the morning of March 31.
That equates to nearly 64 new coronavirus cases reported every day in Maryland between March 5 and March 31.
But the number of new COVID-19 cases in Maryland started growing exponentially, not evenly.
The number rose slowly at first, inching up to five cases by March 8 and then to nine by March 10, with other counties, including Harford County and Prince George's County, announcing their first COVID-19 cases.
But then the total number of coronavirus cases in this state began growing in leaps, with each daily number of new COVID-19 cases exceeding the previous day's figure.
The 85 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland on March 18 turned into 107 a day later, with Wicomico and Worcester Counties among the counties reporting their first COVID-19 cases. On March 21, three days later, the number reached 190, before jumping to 242 on March 22.
Then, during the five-day stretch spanning March 23 through March 27, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland skyrocketed from 288 to 774. The daily increments during that time frame were recorded as 288, 349, 423, 580 and then 774.
Just as alarmingly, based on the comments Hogan made on Monday during his most recent televised press conference, that number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in this state jumped from 774 on March 27 to 1,240 on Monday morning - nearly 500 more cases through the weekend - and they had resulted in a total of 15 deaths.
"This is a deadly public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home, we are directing them to do so," Hogan declared Monday, before announcing his "stay-at-home" order, the latest of the 21 emergency directives he had executed since March 5 to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to help residents and businesses hurt financially by the pandemic.
The list of emergency directives executed by Hogan during March includes the closing all schools in Maryland, at first from March 16 to March 30, before later extending the closure to April 24; shutting down indoor malls and all non-essential businesses and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
Under the stay-at-home order, people in Maryland can leave their homes only for specified reasons, including shopping for groceries, traveling to "essential" jobs, picking up prescription medication and seeking medical attention. (Residents are permitted to go outside to jog, take walks and such, but not in groups of more than 10 people.)
Anyone caught in public for a reason that isn't on the governor's list of exceptions could be charged with a misdemeanor offense and, if convicted, could face up to one year in jail and $5,000 fine, Hogan reported during his press conference.
Similar stay-at-home orders and other preventative measures are in place throughout the United States, where, as of Thursday afternoon, 236,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported, resulting in 5,648 deaths.
Globally, as of that same time on Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was slightly above one million - 1,002,159 to be exact - and the related death tally was at 51,485.
And as of Thursday, April 2, it wasn't clear when the lion would stop roaring.