Maryland service org. launches online platform for much-needed volunteers

MARYLAND — A new statewide volunteer and in-kind donations platform has launched in Maryland. The DART platform connects Marylanders who want to assist with volunteer opportunities, with disaster and state agencies needing volunteers. DART also connects businesses and individuals wanting to provide in-kind assistance (goods and services) with agencies that have those needs.
The DART platform is live and now being used to assist the Maryland Department of Aging with a major outreach to support Senior residents in their homes in each county in the state.
There are two types of volunteers needed for this outreach: In-Home Volunteers will provide ambulatory assistance, personal hygiene, bathing, etc. Non-Contact Volunteers will remain outside and provide deliveries of food, prescriptions, etc.
Maryland VOAD Member Agency, Baptist Conventions of Maryland and Delaware is helping to coordinate this effort. More than 480 volunteers are needed to be available each day!
Those who wish to volunteer should sign up on DART at:
https://dart-md.communityos.org/
The DART platform has been launched by Maryland Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) in coordination with National VOAD. Maryland VOAD is a collaboration of over 30 faith-based, community based, and other non-governmental organizations that have disaster response as part of their mission in Maryland. During COVID-19, we are responding to community needs through the establishment of donation collection centers across Maryland, supporting food distribution and attending to the state’s most vulnerable populations.
For more information on Maryland VOAD please go to: