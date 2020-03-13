State officials announced all schools will be closed for two weeks starting next week. However, a St. Mary’s middle school is closed a day earlier, today, March 13.
Margaret Brent Middle School Principal Glenna Edwards sent a message to parents Thursday night saying “multiple members of our school community are being evaluated for potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. Which is the virus that causes COVID-19. Out of abundance of caution we will be closing Margaret Brent Middle School to all staff and students tomorrow, March 13, 2020. This is not a confirmed positive exposure to the virus.”
Jenna Guzman, spokesperson of St. Mary’s health department, told The Enterprise through an email that they were involved with the decision for the closure and it is a “precautionary measure made in the best interest of students and staff.” No confirmed cases have been reported in St. Mary’s, Guzman said Friday morning.
With regular increases in infected Marylanders, declared a state of emergency last week. Maryland has more than a dozen cases as of Friday morning and Charles County has its first confirmed case in Waldorf, the first in Southern Maryland.
Guzman said immediate efforts for extensive cleaning will take place. She urged the Margaret Brent Middle School community to stay home and avoid contact with others if they have symptoms like fever, coughing or trouble breathing.
“We are working with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital on some strategies to expand testing access for our community,” she added and that more information will be announced Friday, March 13.
When the state superintendent announced Maryland schools will be closed for two weeks, it was the first St. Mary’s school board members heard of it.
Karen Salmon, the state superintendent, announced late Thursday afternoon all Maryland public schools will be closed from March 16 to March 27, due to the novel coronavirus. She also said spring break, which starts on April 6 and ends April 9 for St. Mary’s, could serve as makeup days. Salmon also noted the school systems will still provide school lunches.
“School system received no warning,” Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, told The Enterprise.
Although Salmon said spring break could be used as makeup days, Bailey said nothing is official until the calendar committee proposes it.
“Any changes about the calendar comes through board to be approved,” Bailey said.
The board chair said the school system has plans in place but to put it all in actions takes a bit of time. It’s uncharted territory, she added. The first step, Bailey said, is to get communication to parents.
Superintendent Scott Smith sent a letter to school parents Thursday night confirming the school closures and the plan to return March 30. He also said all school activities as well.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said she is still struggling to understand how to go about providing “because when schools are closed, schools are closed.”
She said she is not sure what provisions Smith will be able to make for high poverty schools when it comes to lunches and online classes. She added some homes do not have internet.
“Once we get to the other side of this they would, I hope, sit down and do a full debrief of what worked and what different,” Allen said.
A handful of Marylanders have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a family of viruses, some of which can infect people and animals, named for crownlike spikes on their surfaces. The viruses can cause the common cold or more severe diseases such as SARS, MERS and COVID-19, the latter of which first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
