March 14: Health precaution closings, postponements

Organizations and institutions are assessing how they will help their constituents stay healthy, as developments regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, unfold. While the list of closings and postponements will evolve, these organizations and events posted plans as of March 14:
Chesapeake College — Extending spring break through March 27, closing buildings to the public and transitioning to online instruction by March 30. Public events cancelled through April 30. Chesapeake College Commencement 2020 ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, will not occur on campus.
Salisbury University — Closed through spring break, classes to be held online until April 4.
University of Maryland Eastern Shore — Closed through spring break, classes to be held online until April 4.
Academy Art Museum — Closed through April 30. Spring exhibitions will open on May 8, opening reception has been moved to June 5, and the public grand reopening celebration has been moved to June 20.
Avalon Foundation — Closed as of Friday, March 13, and canceling all programming at the Avalon Theatre through April 24.
Caroline County Public Library — All three public library branches will be closed March 16 through 28.
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum — Closed to the public beginning through April 1.
Chesapeake Forum — All courses in progress or scheduled to begin before May 1 are canceled. Email info@chesapeakeforum.org for more information.
Compass Regional Hospice — Canceling all support groups, workshops and volunteer trainings until further notice.
Daughters of the American Revolution — The Gen. Perry Benson chapter will cancel all events until the Maryland DAR conference in August.
Easton Farmers Market — Opening day moved to April 25.
Federalsburg Historical Society Museum — Reopening date moved to April 3.
Mid-Shore Pro Bono — All legal clinics are suspended temporarily. Telephone appointments are available. Info: 410-690-8128.
Rotary Club of St. Michaels — Meetings on Wednesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 25, are cancelled.
St. Michaels Community Center — All senior programs are cancelled until further notice. The center will continue to have grocery bags of basic food staples available to anyone in need, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Nonperishable donations also will be accepted during those times.
Talbot County Free Library — Library branches remain open, all events canceled, seniors cautioned against visiting.
All public schools will cancel classes March 16 to 27, as directed by the Maryland State Department of Education.
Talbot County Senior Centers in Easton and St. Michaels are closed indefinitely as of 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, as directed by the Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Dr. Rona Kramer. The center was notified of the directive to close via email, according to Childlene Brooks, Talbot County Senior Center manager. Brooks said Meals on Wheels will continue to operate as normal.
All support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in University of Maryland Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient and other facilities are canceled until further notice.
Queen Anne’s Chorale spring concert — Originally scheduled for April 18, it is tentatively rescheduled for June 27.
Easton AAUW — “Women Who Make a Difference” luncheon scheduled for March 28 has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 26. Any regional nonprofit group that would like to honor one of their own at the September luncheon is invited to call Sharron Cassavant at 410-822-6323 for more information.
Easton St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Potato Races — Canceled.
Easton Middle and High Schools spring play — The production of “Cinderella” scheduled for March 13 to 15 has been canceled.
Horn Point Laboratory — Chesapeake Champion award ceremony scheduled for May 21 has been postponed to a date to be determined. Both Science Bytes programs have been cancelled.
Irish Bingo — Bingo on March 14 has been canceled. Bay Restoration will provide a tax letter recognizing your donation or provide a credit for Haunted Bingo scheduled on Oct. 23, for any registered participant that has already paid. Please email Alissa Quinton with your preference: aquinton@bayrestoration.org.
Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage — The 2020 tour has been canceled in all participating counties. Info: 410-821-6933 or mhgp@aol.com.
Talbot Democratic Forum — The annual meeting scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been postponed to a to-be-determined date in September.
Talbot County Garden Club — George Coombs’ speaking event on March 25 has been canceled.
Talbot County Parks and Recreation — The following events have been cancelled: Tom Farrell hockey tournament, Talbot Figure Skating Team spring exhibition, Chesapeake Curling Club Meltdown, Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe community meeting on March 16.
• Maryland’s health benefit exchange is establishing a special enrollment period for health insurance because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
• State officials also have begun preliminary discussions about potentially holding the April 28 primary election by mail, if it were to become necessary.
• The Motor Vehicle Administration will start an all-appointments system to eliminate walk-ins and reduce crowds, the governor said.
• Maryland’s corrections department also is stopping visits for people in infirmaries and conducting visits by video.
March Caregiver Support Group — Canceled, April’s meeting status to be determined at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.