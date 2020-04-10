Many events canceled, postponed

CENTREVILLE — As we all put up with the virus that has struck our nation and around the world, many traditional events have been canceled or postponed here in Queen Anne’s County.
The spring chicken barbecues by the Centreville United Methodist Men and the Goodwill Fire Company have been canceled for the month of April. Also, the fire company’s breakfast for the third Sunday of the month has been canceled for both April and May.
The fire company’s major fundraiser, the annual Cash Bash, has been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 3.
The long time children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Millstream Park, put on by the Centreville Lions Club, also has had to be canceled this year.
Members of the Centreville High School Alumni Association have been notified that the annual spring dinner, which had been set for May, has been canceled due to the virus problems.
Please be sure to check ahead of time for any event you have been planning to attend.