Many events canceled, postponed

CENTREVILLE — As we all put up with the virus that has struck our nation and around the world, many traditional events have been canceled or postponed here in Queen Anne’s County.

The spring chicken barbecues by the Centreville United Methodist Men and the Goodwill Fire Company have been canceled for the month of April. Also, the fire company’s breakfast for the third Sunday of the month has been canceled for both April and May.

The fire company’s major fundraiser, the annual Cash Bash, has been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 3.

The long time children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Millstream Park, put on by the Centreville Lions Club, also has had to be canceled this year.

Members of the Centreville High School Alumni Association have been notified that the annual spring dinner, which had been set for May, has been canceled due to the virus problems.

Please be sure to check ahead of time for any event you have been planning to attend.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business