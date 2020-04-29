Make masks available for nursing homes too

Hettie loved the color lavender, her flowers and had a family who loved her. Her caregivers in the nursing home helped her out of bed and took her to the window to see her son who stood outside and cried. The next day Hettie was dead. I wish I did not have a personal connection to this tragedy. Partnering with hundreds of other citizens called The Mask Wranglers and agencies on the Shore to produce cloth masks has provided me a front row seat to pain and anguish that has given way to anger.
Some things really are not difficult. A detention center warden puts out an urgent call because his officers have been using the same dirty paper disposable masks for several days sprayed with Lysol. Citizens from several different counties pounce on it and produce officer and inmate masks quickly. The next day another detention center needs masks. A repeat happens. This is followed by a third detention center that has no dirty masks to use or Lysol to spray. This has been repeated over and over, agency-by-agency, county-by-county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for weeks. Shore sandboxes that are usually not shared or played outside of are now widely open to not only other agencies but to other counties.
What happened to Hettie, however, is caused by something impervious to the good will of agencies and citizens. Requests for home-produced cloth N95 masks for residents of nursing homes by anxious loved ones are being blocked by “corporate headquarters.” My attempts to chat with nursing homes to get masks to patients have been largely unsuccessful. I have encountered employees reduced to tears because the ”corporate office” will not permit this, asking not to be quoted for fear of job loss. Other nursing homes have been arrogantly dismissive, or have indicated patients don’t need masks because staff is masked. When I asked if all staff members have N95 masks, face shields and gowns, I am routinely told they are not permitted to share this information.
If it is my frail elderly loved one in a nursing home, I want that loved one to have a home-produced cloth mask with Spunbond Polypropylene lining it in rather than nothing if my loved one is able to wear a mask. I want the employee serving the food tray to have one too. After all, the CDC has indicated it is perfectly OK for a nurse or police office to slap on a bandana if there is nothing else available.
I encourage all citizens who are as outraged as I am to call on Gov. Larry Hogan to intervene immediately to reduce the number of nursing home residents who will be fodder for the pandemic.
DR. TERI O’MEARA
Centreville