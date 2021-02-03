You have permission to edit this article.
Real Estate & Business

Main Street Chestertown announces COVID recovery grants

Main Street Historic Chestertown will open a grant application window Friday, Feb. 5 for funding to help downtown businesses offset pandemic-related expenses.

 PHOTO BY DANIEL DIVILIO

CHESTERTOWN — Main Street Historic Chestertown has announced a small-grant program for brick-and-mortar businesses located in the Chestertown Historic District.

According to a news release, grants of $1,000 to $10,000 will be awarded to successful applicants.

The Chestertown program will award funds for a variety of business needs, including rent and utility bills; payroll; COVID-19-related expenses including services, adaptations, special equipment or innovations; online sales improvements; working capital for inventory; and the cost of fixtures, furnishings and equipment that will improve the customer experience.

Nonprofits, home-based businesses and medical practices are not eligible for funding, the release states.

Potential applicants can download a preview of the application now at mainstreetchestertown.org.

The online application portal will be open to receive applications starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 and closing at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.

The grant review committee will include representatives from Main Street Chestertown and volunteers from the local chapter of SCORE, a national nonprofit through which retired executives act as mentors for small-business owners.

Criteria will include the impact of COVID-19 on the business, the number of employees and hours of operation and the business’s impact on local quality of life and the visitor experience.

More information on the grant program is available at mainstreetchestertown.org.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business