ANNAPOLIS — Caring for and protecting patients, families, employees, and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic is most important to Luminis Health. In order to do that, the health system is putting measures in place that further restrict visitors to its facilities.
Effective March 18, Luminis Health is restricting all visitors at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center and Pathways until further notice. Exceptions are noted below. Where visitation is allowed, it will be limited to one visitor per day.
For patients in extremely critical, life-threatening condition or in hospice care/comfort care/end-of-life care, visitation will be determined by physicians caring for the patient.
Mothers in labor may have one visitor per day.
Children who are 21 years of age or under may have a parent or guardian accompany them.
Patients undergoing surgery may have a support person/visitor. This support person will be asked to leave the hospital/procedural area while waiting for the patient to complete surgery. Hospital staff will call the support person/visitor to return when it is time to pick up the patient.
Patients requiring an outpatient test or procedure where a companion is required for assistance, including discharge, may have one visitor. The visitor will be asked to leave the hospital or procedural area and will be called to return when the patient is ready for pick up.
People who serve as a surrogate decision maker, including power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient, and need to be physically present to engage in the decision-making process are permitted. The attending physician will be the final arbiter as to whether someone needs to be physically present.
People performing official governmental functions.
To support this safety measures, all visitors will be screened upon arrival, and must pass a health screening to enter the facility.
Luminis Health appreciates patients and families’ understanding during these extraordinary times. Find additional frequently asked questions and answers at Luminis.blog/COVID-19.