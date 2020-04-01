STEVENSVILLE — Volunteer Scout leaders from Cub Scout Pack 496 in Stevensville, sponsored for the past 40 years by the Kent Island Elks, Lodge 2576, held an online leaders meeting using the Zoom conference format Sunday afternoon, March 29, to plan activities as Cub Scouting year comes to an end. Cub Scouting normally coincides with the normal school year.
“Many of our parents don’t know or understand that they can do requirements for badges in Cub Scouting with their children at home and sign the requirements off,” said outgoing Pack Committee Chairman Bob Rosekrans. Rosekrans is transitioning to become Committee Chairman for Troop 278, which is sponsored and meets weekly at the Kent Island American Legion, also in Stevensville. Rosekrans’ son just recently “crossed-over” to Boy Scout Troop 278, as he completed his Cub Scouting experience, turning 11.
Longtime Pack 496 Cubmaster Mike Link, also outgoing, said, “Really, parents need to know that the Cub Scouting program intends to bring families together doing activities at home. Now that we’ve been asked not to go outside our homes into the community, it’s a great opportunity for parents to become more involved helping their children using the program as it is designed. We’re encouraging all den leaders to still meet with their kids online, using Zoom, Google Classroom or Facebook Live. The meetings don’t have to be long, but we should do what we can to meet online.”
Pack 496’s new leadership consists of James Williams and Jake Wolfe serving as Co-Chairmen; Jeremy Yonts will serve as the new Cubmaster; Jeannie Monroe and her husband, Robie, will serve as Tiger Cub Den leaders; Adam Redd will be the Webelos leader for the pack. Jill McGuire will continue serving as Advancement Chair. Both Link and Rosekrans will continue to assist the pack as Charter Organizational Representatives.
Boy Scout Troop 278 is also meeting online every Monday evening. The youngest (new Boy Scouts) meet at 6 p.m. The next older group meets at 7 p.m., and the oldest group, 16 and up, meet at 8 p.m. Link said the Boy Scouts can work on Cooking and Family Life merit badges at home during this time, and that has been encouraged by the local Delmarva Boy Scout Council.
Link said, “The programs, both the Cub pack and troop, can bring their families together to do these things.”
Link reported that the BSA Troop 496 for girls, which normally meets at the Elks lodge, had grown from 10 to 21 girls. The recent Cub Scout cross-over ceremony added 11 more girls to the troop which is now in its second year.