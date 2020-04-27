Local Hero: Elkton-area 7 year old raises thousands for children's hospital patients

ELKTON – Piper Yates is a seven-year-old Chesapeake City Elementary School second grader who stands about four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds.
Piper’s youth and small stature, however, belie her big, empathetic heart and her mature initiative to comfort people, specifically, in this case, youngsters who are battling a myriad of medical conditions at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del.
Armed with an acoustic guitar and a gold-sparkled baseball cap that served as a collection bucket, Piper positioned herself at the end of the driveway leading to her Elkton-area home last week and kicked off a busker-fashion fundraiser to generate money to purchase toys for young patients at that hospital.
As of Monday, just one week into Piper’s charity campaign, she had raised more than $7,000 for the cause.
A groundswell of support
“She started on Monday (April 20) and it just kind of blew up front there,” summarized her mom, Stacey Yates, who outlined that neighbors, friends and relatives made the initial donations.
A groundswell of support came after Stacey snapped a photo of her daughter singing for donations at the end of the driveway on that first day and posted the picture on her Facebook page, not to solicit contributions, but simply to share the adorable scene with family and friends, she explained.
From there, word spread about Piper’s altruistic endeavor and contributions started streaming in from throughout the community, beyond the family’s circle of friends, neighbors and relatives. Most of the people who have made donations since then have never even met Piper.
A member of a local motorcycle club, The 6Bs, contacted Piper’s mom and dad, Jason Yates, and arranged for a parade-like donations event, which occurred Wednesday in front of the Yates’ home. A long line of 6Bs motorcyclists made their way past the collection spot, and each rider stopped just long enough to drop money into a box held by an overwhelmed Piper.
“It was crazy,” Piper commented bashfully during a phone interview with the Cecil Whig.
In addition, three people have made anonymous donations of $1,000 each, Stacey reported.
Moreover, at least four local musicians have been inspired to perform online benefit concerts for the cause, according to Stacey.
Local musician Nate Smythe performed Friday night on the Facebook page for the Granite Run Tap Room, a Port Deposit restaurant. Aj Love's performance will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Facebook page for Walt's Tavern in Elkton. Justin Taylor will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through the Facebook page for Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. in North East.
Stacey explained that local musician Simon Brown had reached out to his musical friends, after learning about Piper’s fundraising effort. Brown will start his benefit concert at 6 p.m. Friday through the Facebook page for Summit Tavern in Middletown, Del.
The show of support has been mind-boggling for the Yates family.
“We had no idea how big this would be. I thought we’d maybe collect $200, buy some toys with it, donate them to the hospital and that would be it,” said Jason, who reported that the cash contributions and donations through PayPal, which were made early on, have been forwarded to the hospital.
Now donations can be made directly to A.I. duPont’s Child Life Team, which gives toys and throws parties to lift the spirits of youngsters who are treated at the hospital. People can make donations at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/aidhcchildlife/team/862249/ under “Piper’s Hat.” Piper's 13-year-old brother, Luke, came up with the Piper's Hat charity name.
Giving back
Piper is quite familiar with A.I. duPont Children’s Hospital, having undergone treatments at that medical center numerous times because she has “chronic issues with her left foot” relating to her growth plates, according to her parents.
She also possesses firsthand knowledge that the staff there sometimes gives gift to young patients, they reported.
“In the fall, Piper went there for an M.R.I. and she was not sedated for it. After the M.R.I. was done, they let her choose a toy because she was super brave. She picked a puzzle,” Stacey said.
That gift made a lasting impression on Piper, who, earlier this month, came into some money when the Tooth Fairy left $20 beneath her pillow in exchange for the latest baby tooth that had fallen out of her mouth.
“She said, ‘I want to use my Tooth Fairy money to buy toys for the kids at the hospital’,” Stacey recalled.
After commending Piper for her giving heart, her mom explained that the girl’s Tooth Fairy windfall would not be enough to buy several toys. That’s when Piper, who started taking guitar lessons a couple of months ago, broached the topic of busking for donations in front of their home.
“I kind of downplayed it at first, because I was concerned about social distancing,” Stacey said.
But after careful reconsideration, the girl’s fundraising idea received the green light from her parents, who closely chaperone and direct Piper during her charitable busking sessions at the end of their driveway.
Tips in the hat
“Her guitar teacher taught her some chords and a few simple songs. Piper was out there singing ‘Brain Stew’ by Green Day and playing ‘Smoke on the Water’ (by Deep Purple),” Stacey chuckled.
Piper’s philanthropic performance also includes a short, original song. The little girl’s lyrics: Put some tips in the hat/Extra money, yes, that’s that/Thank you for coming, yessiree/I hope you have fun with me.
“She wrote her own song," Stacey marveled. "It’s actually pretty catchy."
Stacey and Jason told the Cecil Whig that witnessing Piper’s selfless act and the positive ripple-effect it is having throughout the community has warmed their hearts.
“This has been a pretty proud Dad Moment,” Jason said.
He then qualified that both Piper and Luke share the trait of putting others before themselves, commenting, “I remember coming out of a Walmart one day with Luke about five or six years ago, and the Salvation Army was out front. Luke had just gotten $40, and he wanted to give all $40 to it. I said, ‘Hey, buddy, that’s real nice, but you can keep some for yourself.’ But he wanted to put all $40 in the kettle, and that's what he did."
Jason also expressed gratitude to people in the community who donated to Piper’s Hat - emphasizing that he is aware some residents who contributed money to the cause did so, even after losing their jobs because of the negative economic repercussions of COVID-19.
“The way the community came together for this is overwhelming. Everything is so uncertain right now and there is a lot of negativity out there. Some people are not working right now – and they still donated. It has been very moving.”
Stacey echoed her husband’s sentiment, after noting that she and Jason are mindful to take Piper and Luke with them whenever they serve food to the homeless at the Paris Foundation in Elkton, distribute food to needy students during the COVID-19 pandemic and so forth, just so their children can grasp the need that exists in the community and play a role in helping.
“We’ve been an emotional wreck - in a good way, the best way possible. We are just overwhelmed how the community cared enough about a 7-year-old girl’s dream to come together. People in this community rallied around Piper and made all of this possible,” Stacey said.