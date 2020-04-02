CECIL COUNTY — The COVID-19 virus has ground most activity around the country down to a halt, but if one local business owner has anything to say about it, the virus will not ruin Easter for area children.
Cecil County native Sara Hennemuth, owner of La Lune Designs, came up with an idea to offer free letters from the Easter Bunny to children to ensure that the joy of Easter isn’t ruined in this difficult time.
Hennemuth said she normally makes Easter baskets every year as part of her normal business operation, but this year, as the spread of the COVID-19 virus got worse, she realized she wouldn’t be able to provide that service this year.
She said she saw parents posting on social media, voicing anxiety about what they should do about Easter. She said she remembered how special Easter was for her and she didn’t want any children to miss out on that precious memory.
“Many (people) do not have the means to buy baskets for their children and cannot venture out to stores even if they did,” she said.
She said she then began brainstorming for ideas. One of her family members suggested possibly creating baskets with essential items to be left for families at their homes, but concerns about the virus ended that idea as well. That was when the idea for the letters came about.
Hennemuth said she designed a letter, using her graphic design skills and then sent it to a couple of people to get their feedback.
The letter is purportedly written from the desk of “Mr. Easter J. Bunny” and informs kids, that much like them, he is stuck at home due to the coronavirus as well, but will be able to get out and deliver baskets when all of the shelter in place orders have ended.
Hennemuth said part of the idea was for parents to have something they could use that could help buy time during Easter. The letter ends with the suggestion that the Easter Bunny would possibly deliver baskets when a child least expects it.
“In such a dark and scary time, I hope this can give anyone who needs it a little bit of hope that we will one day get back to normal,” Hennemuth said.
The letters are free of charge and Hennemuth said each letter can be personalized for each individual child. She is asking that people who are interested in receiving the letters respond via email by April 6 to EasterBunnyLetterRequests@gmail.com so she can make sure to get your letter in the mail to you in time for Easter. She said she also can email letters that parents can print off and give to children themselves if they prefer. There is no cost at all to receive a letter.
Hennemuth said she has already gotten a great response by putting the information out on Facebook
“It really blew up last night,” she said, referring to Wednesday evening, when she received 32 requests for letters. “I am sending out 50 right now and more and more are coming in. I am prepared to do as many as we have come in.”
She said requests are coming from not just Cecil County, but also several Delaware and Pennsylvania locations.
“It feels good to be able to do something to help,” she said. “I am a fixer and I just like to help people. I can’t imagine parents and kids are going to deal with this.”