Local couple donates wine to produce hand sanitizer

CHESTERTOWN — Sal and Lisa Grande, owners of Colosseum Pizza in Centreville since 1994, have created their own way to give back to the community.
The Grandes started their own winery, Salisa, on their farm in northern Queen Anne’s County in 2008 that produced wine to sell in their restaurant. In 2018, they decided it was too much work to continue to run both the winery and the restaurant, so they shut down their wine production.
As the COVID-19 situation worsened and the lack of hand sanitizer in stores increased, they knew they could help.
“When we heard we could help with the production of hand sanitizer using our wine, we made a few phone calls and got in touch with Lyon Distilling Co. in St. Michaels,” Lisa Grande said. “We figured our bulk wine could go to much better use and help those in need.”
With the help of a friend, the Grandes loaded up the wine, making three trips to haul all 1,500 gallons to Lyon Distilling Co.
Jaime Windon, CEO and founder of Lyon Distilling Company, accepted the donation from the Grandes and put it to good use.
Originally from Maryland, Windon moved back to the U.S. in 2011 and settled in St. Michaels where she founded the distillery in 2012. Now in its seventh year, the distillery is known for its signature spirit, Lyon Rum. Windon Distilling is also home to Gray Wolf Craft Spirits, partners in the hand sanitizer project.
“We are seeing Maryland wineries and breweries, step up and donate product that we can distill into higher proof alcohol and blend into hand sanitizer,” Windon said. “Lisa Grande reached out and generously offered bulk totes of wine for us to process."
"We have received over 2,000 gallons of wine and beer to process, and although it takes a very large amount of low ABV wine or beer to make sanitizer, we are grateful to be able to supplement our in-house fermentations — running the stills around the clock to meet the demands of our local communities here on the Eastern Shore,” Windon said.
Grande said they already received 12 liters of hand sanitizer from their wine. They gave six liters to the Queen Anne’s County Health Department and another four went to the Kent County Health Department.
Windon has seen a vital role a distillery can play in a time when products are needed, and encourages anyone else that owns one to help make a difference.
“As distillers, we are in the unique positions to be able to step up and help satisfy the overwhelming demand for sanitizer during this time,” she said. “For the last three weeks we have devoted all of our efforts and resources to producing as much as possible in our facility.
“I am incredibly proud that we are able to help our community — from the emergency operations center and front line personnel, to the countless essential workers that are in contact with people every day — I love that we are able to help keep them safe and healthy," Windon said. "We talk a lot about passion and love in the craft distilling industry, and to be able to throw all of our energy into solving this problem is incredibly rewarding for myself and my team.”
The distillery has been able to produce roughly 30 gallons of high proof alcohol a day from scratch and is in the process of procuring bulk alcohol to further meet the demands of local county agencies.
“In addition to Talbot County EOC, we are working with a number of other counties including Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, Caroline and Dorchester,” she said. “As we fulfill the immediate needs of first responders on the front lines, we are working to make some available to local essential businesses.”