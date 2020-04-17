You are the owner of this article.
Local Cecil County hero thanks local heroes

  • By Jacqueline Covey jcovey@chespub.com
ElktonBanners.jpeg

A banner in Elkton.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED BY PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAN HANDLEY

ELKTON — Driving down Main Street in Elkton, residents may notice a banner thanking all the frontline and essential staff still working during the stay-at-home order per Gov. Larry Hogan. 

Laura Handley, wife of Director of Public Works Dan Handley, has always been very involved in keeping up the spirit in Elkton — she makes cut-outs, backdrops and other decor during town events. 

With the use of castaway town banners — those that have been damaged with age and weather — Handley spreads love and appreciation during the fall festival, parades and holiday celebrations.

But this week, she wanted to voice a special thanks to the "so many unthanked heroes" of the COVID-19 global pandemic. 

Handley listed the medical workers as well-deserved heroes of the pandemic, but also wanted to ensure that those who are keeping society moving — such as law enforcement officers, town agencies, and "the girl at Walmart that's not making a lot of money" — knew the importance of their work. 

"They should realize the appreciation that the town has for them," Handley said.

"It was just something I thought would be nice for someone if they were riding by... that they knew [their work] was not being done in vain or unappreciated." 

While she was adding the clear coat to her sign, a delivery driver drove passed. 

"[The] driver though I was holding it up for him, and he beeped and waved," Handley said. 

"I want to give everyone a piece of that." 

