Local Care Team offering virtual meetings

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Local Care Team is here to help even during the COVID-19 health emergency. The team is now offering virtual face-to-face meetings.

The Local Care Team strives to ensure that children and their families receive the necessary supports and resources to live in the community successfully.

The team works with parents, guardians and other adults on children’s behalf. The purpose is to open doors, brainstorm and share knowledge, advocate, and develop strategies to help your child thrive.

Are you or do you know a youth who is experiencing on-going challenging behaviors?

The Local Care Team will:

• Help children with intensive needs receive assistance with the identification of individual needs and potential resources to meet identified needs.

• Hold discussions with you to problem solve needs and systemic needs.

• Refer children and families to care management entities when appropriate.

• Open doors to make connections to available local and community resources.

• Connect to Advocates and Family Navigator.

• Use the information gathered to improve the entire system.

• Discuss a request for a Voluntary Placement Agreement for a child with a development disability or a mental illness under 5-525 of the Family Law Article.

• Listen to your concerns or worries

The Queen Anne’s County Local Care Team can help citizens find resources.

For more information go online to https://www.communitypartnerships.info/resources/local-care-team/.

For a referral, call 410-758-6677 or email lmichaels@qac.org.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business