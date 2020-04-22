You are the owner of this article.
Local business awarded grant to help in COVID-19 fight

Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund

NRL & Associates Inc. in Stevensville has been awarded a grant to produce ventilator parts to help in the fight against COVID-19

STEVENSVILLE — In Gov. Larry Hogan’s April 17 press conference, he announced several Maryland companies that were awarded grant funding to produce personal protective equipment and products used to help in the fight against COVID-19. One of those companies is NRL & Associates Inc., located in Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County announced Monday, April 20.

NRL received funding to ramp up production of parts for ventilators that are essential for the treatment of COVID-19.

NRL reported they recently “purchased a FANUC Robodrill Häberle machine that will be used to manufacture these parts. The machine is a 5-axis CNC milling center with a robotic arm that changes the 36 different pallets held in the carousel. Once the machine is fully loaded, it will run unmanned for approximately eight hours allowing us to further utilize lights-out manufacturing through the night and on weekends.

“The parts we are manufacturing in this machine are used in the ventilators that are essential for the treatment of COVID-19.”

This $5 million Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund incentive program helps Maryland manufacturers to produce personal protective equipment and other items identified as Critical Needs Items by MEMA and DGS, that are urgently needed by the State of Maryland, Maryland-based hospitals and health care facilities, and emergency and first responders.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business