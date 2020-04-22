Local business awarded grant to help in COVID-19 fight

STEVENSVILLE — In Gov. Larry Hogan’s April 17 press conference, he announced several Maryland companies that were awarded grant funding to produce personal protective equipment and products used to help in the fight against COVID-19. One of those companies is NRL & Associates Inc., located in Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County announced Monday, April 20.
NRL received funding to ramp up production of parts for ventilators that are essential for the treatment of COVID-19.
NRL reported they recently “purchased a FANUC Robodrill Häberle machine that will be used to manufacture these parts. The machine is a 5-axis CNC milling center with a robotic arm that changes the 36 different pallets held in the carousel. Once the machine is fully loaded, it will run unmanned for approximately eight hours allowing us to further utilize lights-out manufacturing through the night and on weekends.
“The parts we are manufacturing in this machine are used in the ventilators that are essential for the treatment of COVID-19.”
This $5 million Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund incentive program helps Maryland manufacturers to produce personal protective equipment and other items identified as Critical Needs Items by MEMA and DGS, that are urgently needed by the State of Maryland, Maryland-based hospitals and health care facilities, and emergency and first responders.