Lions Club helps feed unemployed, first responders

STEVENSVILLE — Lions Club International provided free frozen meat, poultry, fish and breakfast sandwiches to unemployed local workers and to first responders in the immediate area on Saturday morning, April 25. It was the second time over a period of several weeks that the Lions Club has provided free staple foods. Three weeks ago they provided hundreds of gallons of free milk.
On both occasions, the distribution was done from behind Rams Head Shore House in Stevensville, which is currently closed. The frozen foods were transported from Salisbury and placed inside the huge walk-in freezer behind the restaurant.
Rams Head General Manager Scott Haney has coordinated with Justin Davis of Grasonville, founder of First Light For First Responders, who arranged for the food donations.
Davis said, “I want everyone to know that the Jacob Sloan Foundation paid the fuel costs to have the frozen meats transported here.”
Commercial real estate estate Lucy Rose of Kent Island, now unemployed, was one of those who received a box of frozen food. Rose said, “I have no job to go back to, and I’m truly appreciative of receiving this help.”
Items purchased and distributed included: 400 lbs. of corned beef; 400 lbs. of turkey; 200 lbs. of Canadian bacon; 800 lbs. of chicken wings; 200 lbs. of honey ham; 300 lbs. of applewood smoked bacon; 60 lbs. of pollock and red fish; 200 dozen eggs (regular and hard boiled); 200 bagels; 4 cases of Egg Beaters; 10 cases of cheese sauce; 8 cases of various dressings; 10 cases of mozzarella cheese; 10 cases of popcorn; and 5 cases of yogurt. The Queen Anne’s County Backpacks for Kids program provided 1,000 pre-packaged sandwiches.
All nine of the local volunteer fire departments personally received donations of these foods, along with the Queen Anne’s Emergency Center, the county Department of Emergency Services, Department of Corrections, Office of the Sheriff and Maryland State Police Centreville.