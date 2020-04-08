Library touts digital offerings during closure

CHESTERTOWN — When most people think of libraries, they think of books — shelves of books, bags of books, piles of books, so many glorious books.
And this is understandable: Books are the bread and butter of the library, a news release from the Kent County Public Library states.
But libraries are also known for innovation, embracing changing trends and rising to the occasion in service to the community.
As soon as Kent County Public Library’s staff knew its doors would be temporary closed, they began the work of rising to the occasion, the release states.
While the buildings are quiet, the staff reportedly are busy as usual. Some are using the time for concentrated continuing education, others are cleaning up databases and attending virtual meetings with their regional and state-wide counterparts.
Everyone is thinking about the future and looking forward to being able to welcome the people back into the library, the release states.
In the meantime, while KCPL’s Digital Library has been around for a couple decades, it's fair to say that it’s never been in such high demand before.
It’s free. There are no fees or fines. If you borrow a book it automatically returns itself
on its due date.
It’s more than just books. You can borrow ebooks and download audiobooks, but
you also can take online classes, learn a language, get help from online tutors, stream
movies, read magazines and more.
Your library card is the key. You’ll need the number on the back of your library card to
sign in to some resources. If you can’t find your card, email KCPL and the staff can help. If you don’t have a library card, sign up for a temporary card online.
To explore KCPL’s Digital Library, kentcountylibrary.org. Choose the Digital Library menu. Select eLibrary and Databases.
Send an email to referencedesk@kent.lib.md.us to ask a question about the Digital Library, get connected to local resources or just touch base.
It will be an exciting day when KCPL’s three physical branches reopen, the release states, but for now stay home, browse the virtual shelves and don’t hesitate to reach out.