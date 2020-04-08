We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Library touts digital offerings during closure

Kent County Public Library

 PHOTO BY DANIEL DIVILIO

CHESTERTOWN — When most people think of libraries, they think of books — shelves of books, bags of books, piles of books, so many glorious books.

And this is understandable: Books are the bread and butter of the library, a news release from the Kent County Public Library states.

But libraries are also known for innovation, embracing changing trends and rising to the occasion in service to the community.

As soon as Kent County Public Library’s staff knew its doors would be temporary closed, they began the work of rising to the occasion, the release states.

While the buildings are quiet, the staff reportedly are busy as usual. Some are using the time for concentrated continuing education, others are cleaning up databases and attending virtual meetings with their regional and state-wide counterparts.

Everyone is thinking about the future and looking forward to being able to welcome the people back into the library, the release states.

In the meantime, while KCPL’s Digital Library has been around for a couple decades, it's fair to say that it’s never been in such high demand before.

It’s free. There are no fees or fines. If you borrow a book it automatically returns itself

on its due date.

It’s more than just books. You can borrow ebooks and download audiobooks, but

you also can take online classes, learn a language, get help from online tutors, stream

movies, read magazines and more.

Your library card is the key. You’ll need the number on the back of your library card to

sign in to some resources. If you can’t find your card, email KCPL and the staff can help. If you don’t have a library card, sign up for a temporary card online.

To explore KCPL’s Digital Library, kentcountylibrary.org. Choose the Digital Library menu. Select eLibrary and Databases.

Send an email to referencedesk@kent.lib.md.us to ask a question about the Digital Library, get connected to local resources or just touch base.

It will be an exciting day when KCPL’s three physical branches reopen, the release states, but for now stay home, browse the virtual shelves and don’t hesitate to reach out.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business