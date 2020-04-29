LDS Relief Society members make face masks

CHESTER — Members of the Kent Island Branch congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined the cause of making homemade face masks for people to wear during COVID-19 crisis.
The church’s Women’s Relief Society made a call to those who are skilled as seamstresses to lend their talents to make face masks for all in need. The invitation came from the Stake (multiple LDS congregations in the Annapolis area) Relief Society President Mary Ann Churchill. Kent Island Branch Relief Society President LaneAnn Vanderlinden of Centreville relayed the message to the Kent Island congregation.
Kent Island members Angela Dautrich of Stevensville, Mary Newberry of Chester and Tristam Readmond of Grasonville responded, making nearly 250 masks between them. Newberry and Readmond have nursing backgrounds and already were acquainted with wearing masks during their normal medical duties. Newberry had served as a nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore before retiring from there some years ago. Readmond is a caregiver with the Visiting Nurse Association of Maryland.
Dautrich is a avid seamstress.
“First, I got a call from my daughter, who lives in Utah, asking if I would make masks for her family,” she said. “When I received the message from LaneAnn Vanderlinden, I joined the effort to provide masks through our Relief Society.”
Newberry said: “I first made masks for my son and myself, following Gov. (Larry) Hogan’s requirement that we must wear masks to go out in public to stores. I then made masks for other members of my family and their children. I continue making masks for our immediate neighbors, and for members of our church and those the church has been delivering masks who need them.”
Readmond had been making masks for other caregivers she works with when she received the message from church leaders.
“We have contacts with members who live in Glen Burnie and Pasadena who work at the Veterans Administration hospital in Baltimore,” Churchill said. “We plan to send extra masks to that hospital for those who need them.”
Also contributing, Relief Society members Joyce Witten-Harden of Annapolis and Lori Britton and Lois Larson, both of Odenton, made masks.
The LDS Relief Society mission statement includes: “Work in unity to help those in need.” The Relief Society slogan is “Charity Never Faileth.”