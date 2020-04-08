LDS Church celebrates 200th anniversary of 'First Vision'

CHESTER — The weekend of April 4 and 5, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its 190th annual General Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. The conference was like none ever before, as members of the church were told to stay at home and watch the proceedings on television. Normally, thousands of people travel to Salt Lake City from all over the world for the conference, but due to the coronavirus restrictions, people were not able to attend.
Church leadership practiced social distancing while presenting talks during the worldwide broadcast which began Saturday morning, April 4. LDS President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, previously predicted and announced at the last General Conference in October 2019, “The April conference will be memorable and unforgettable.” As he spoke Saturday morning to start the conference, he rsaid, “This is already remarkable to me, as there are no people here in the auditorium as we speak!”
What Nelson was referring to was that the April General Conference would be the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s “First Vision” where, as a 14-year-old boy, Smith prayed to know which church to join during a regional religious revival that swept the northeastern United States during the 1820s. Upon reading from the Bible, James 1:5, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God …,” Smith went into a grove of trees near his home in Palmyra, New York, where he reported to have had a vision of God the Father and His son Jesus Christ appearing to him to answer his question.
It was revealed to Smith that a book, which became known as the Book of Mormon, would be opened to him, and the Restored Church of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, would be re-established. Thus, the 200th anniversary of that occasion at this conference.
In his opening remarks, Nelson said, “We are grateful for the technology we have to be able to hold this conference. With attendance being restricted to less than 10 people, we are being good global citizens to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” IThe only ones present were the seven speakers, including Nelson, who talked on different gospel topics.
Nelson said, “The Lord has told us, ‘If ye are prepared, ye shall not fear.’”
He also made several announcements. One of those was presenting a new symbol that will be used to visually identify the LDS Church: the name, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” with an image of the resurrected Jesus Christ with arms outstretched above the church’s name.
Nelson also announced the famed choir of the church will henceforth be known as “The Tabernacle Choir at Tabernacle Square.”
He said, “This is not the Church of Joseph Smith, nor is it the Church of Mormon. It is The Church of Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ is at the center of everything we do.”
For many years, people who are not members of the LDS Church have been mislead, ignorant or confused about who the church worships — some believing Latter-day Saints are not Christians. Nothing could be further from the truth.
These announcements were to present more clearly that the church is Christ-centered in every way.
Members of the church do not worship Joseph Smith, but do recognize that he as a prophet of the latter-days, closer to the time in which we now live.
Nelson finally presented a Proclamation, commemorating the significance of the 200th anniversary of Smith’s “First Vision” and how it has impacted the world with the growth of the church membership now over 16 million people. The proclamation is titled, “The Restoration of the Fullness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Between the program speakers, recorded music by the Tabernacle Choir was presented throughout the weekend sessions.
Finally, Nelson announced that he was asking all members of the church — and those who are not members of the church — to join together this coming Good Friday, April 10, to fast and pray to “the Master Healer” for relief, to ask for “the pandemic to be controlled, caregivers to be strengthened, the economy to be strengthened, and life to be normalized. Good Friday is the perfect day for the Lord to hear from us.”
The LDS Kent Island Branch President (congregational leader) Ben Cottle of Easton, said, “This is the same church Christ organized during his ministry and while on this earth. My family receives strength in knowing that Christ is the foundation of our church.”
Since March 12, all LDS weekly worship services and meetings have been halted worldwide in a collective effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, LDS members have been asked to continue their weekly personal scripture studies at home with their families using the church’s “Come Follow Me” Christ-centered program resources.
For more information about the LDS Church, go online at lds.org. All publications about the church are free for the public to read.
(Doug Bishop is a convert member of the LDS Church for the past 41 years. He also has covered religious events for most churches in Queen Anne’s County for the past 20 years, and is well-known by most denominational leaders in the immediate area, where he enjoys their fellowship.)