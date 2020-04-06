Law enforcement officials will enforce governor’s orders

EASTON — The beautiful spring weather has Talbot County residents itching to be out and about, but law enforcement officials remind us that the governor’s stay-at-home order is still in effect, and citizens are required by law to comply with this directive.
“Certain businesses are allowed to remain open because they are essential, but that doesn't mean people should be flooding these businesses for the sake of getting out of the house,” Easton Police Chief David Spencer said. “Only get what you need and try to minimize the exposure to you and your family.”
Though the majority of businesses have been willing to work with area police departments, some residents violated the spirt of the governor’s executive order by visiting essential businesses with their families over the weekend. “The governor has limited travel to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to save lives,” Spencer added. “If you don’t have to travel, please stay home.”
Last week, The Easton Police Department issued written guidance on the enforcement of the governor’s orders in an effort to educate the public. Other local law enforcement officials are following similar guidelines.
- Police officers will not make traffic stops simply to ask drivers where they are going or to determine if their travel is essential.
- If police officers who are performing their regular duties discover information indicating that a person is engaging in non-essential travel, enforcement action can be taken.
- Residents may travel to care for family members, friends, pets, and livestock. Citizens are also permitted to transport family, friends, pets, or livestock for essential health and safety activities.
- The order allows for travel to and from an educational institution to receive meals or instructional materials for distance learning.
- While it is not necessary for drivers in Maryland to have documentation about the purpose of travel, having such documentation may help resolve questions.
- Enforcement action will continue to be initiated when police officers observe a business or group of more than 10 people gather in violation of the governor’s executive order.
- Outdoor exercise activities are permitted when done in accordance with social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and when limited to gatherings of 10 people or less. Such activities may not be done at a park that has been closed by state or local government.
- A person who knowingly and willfully violates the order is subject to imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding $5,000 or both upon a guilty conviction.
“I’m really encouraged by the way the citizens of Talbot County have rallied to obey the governor’s order,” Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble said. “We’ve had very few issues with people failing to comply.”
The news that Talbot County has had a death related to COVID-19 stunned the community over the weekend, but health officials warn that the number of cases likely will continue to grow over the coming weeks.
“It is just beginning to hit everyone that the danger is real,” Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “Over the next two or three weeks, we are going to be tested even further. Observing the guidelines for social distancing and hand washing has never been more important than it is now. It’s our best defense against this virus.”
“It is critically important that people adhere to social distancing now,” Director of Emergency Services Clay Stamp said. "In the past 24 hours, the state of Maryland has averaged one death per hour. This is not a drill!”
Key Points for April 6
- Maryland reported 436 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,045.
- Talbot County has eight confirmed cases and has had one death.
- Easton Memorial Hospital now requires everyone entering the building to wear a protective facemask.
- Volunteers and staff distributed 1,700 iPads to students last Thursday and Friday as Talbot County Public Schools launched its expanded distance-learning model.
- The amount of groceries distributed by the county’s food pantries rose by 20% last week.
- The Talbot County Health Department, in partnership with the YMCA of the Chesapeake, continues to provide shelter to the children of essential workers.
- Anyone who believes they have been exposed to a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus should call the Talbot County Health Department at (410) 819-5600. An Infectious Control Nurse is on call 24 hours a day.
Talbot County Public Schools
“We are back to school for closing out the third quarter and starting the fourth quarter! We had a new ‘Opening Day’ and I have been so impressed with our educators’ commitment to our students,” Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith said. “We have reached out to every student, which we believe is so very important. We distributed approximately 1750 iPads last Thursday and Friday, and we were so appreciative of the Easton Police Department for their support!”
Meal Distribution this week will be Tuesday, April 7 and Friday, April 10 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at each school site (except EHS). TCPS will observe Spring Break this week with all schools and offices closed Thursday, April 9 through Monday, April 13.
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes