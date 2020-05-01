KIBCU has custom face masks for sale

STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island Beach Cleanups has cloth face masks available on its website, www.kentislandbeachcleanups.com. Show your Kent Island Beach Cleanups support while protecting others with a custom KIBCU "Recycle trash, not COVID-19" cloth face mask.
The handmade, quilted jersey masks are made from breathable fabric in three sizes, comfortable fit and shape that contours your face, and they are machine washable and reusable. All masks have an elastic fitting.
The cost is $12 each (tax deductible). Free shipping for Queen Anne's County.
All orders placed by or before 2 p.m. weekdays will be shipped same day.