You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

KIBCU has custom face masks for sale

STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island Beach Cleanups has cloth face masks available on its website, www.kentislandbeachcleanups.com. Show your Kent Island Beach Cleanups support while protecting others with a custom KIBCU "Recycle trash, not COVID-19" cloth face mask.

The handmade, quilted jersey masks are made from breathable fabric in three sizes, comfortable fit and shape that contours your face, and they are machine washable and reusable. All masks have an elastic fitting.

The cost is $12 each (tax deductible). Free shipping for Queen Anne's County.

All orders placed by or before 2 p.m. weekdays will be shipped same day.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business