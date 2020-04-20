You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

Kent's 2nd COVID-19 death was resident at nursing home where 12 patients, 3 staff tested positive

  • By TRISH McGEE pmcgee@thekentcountynews.com
Kent's 2nd COVID-19 death was resident at Chestertown nursing home

The Kent County Health Department on Monday, April 20, reported that a second Kent County resident has died of COVID-19. The individual, who was not identified, was a resident of Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown, pictured.

 GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Health Department on Monday, April 20 reported that a second Kent County resident has died of COVID-19.

The individual, who was not identified, was a resident of Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown, according to a news release. No more information was provided.

According to a KCHD news release, 12 residents and three staff members at the Morgnec Road facility tested positive for the virus. In addition to one death, one resident is hospitalized, health officials said.

The State of Maryland website has incorrectly identified the death in this situation with Queen Anne’s County, according to the news release.

The Kent County Health Department and Maryland Department of Health websites both reported on Monday that there were 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kent.

A "Go Team" consisting of the Maryland National Guard and Department of Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance personnel has been activated to support the facility.

According to the news release, the team was on-site at Autumn Lake from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19.

"We are appreciative of Governor Hogan’s decision to make these ‘Go Teams’ available to assist Maryland nursing homes,” Kent County Health Officer Bill Webb said in the news release.

He added: “Autumn Lake Healthcare is following recommendations from the ‘Go Team’ and the infection control guidelines of the Maryland Department of Health. 

"Our organizations are in daily communication and we will continue to provide support to the residents, their families and facility staff during this time.”

The news release states that Autumn Lake Healthcare had previously implemented prevention measures according to state and federal guidance, including restricting visitation and communal dining, suspending group activities, implementing extra cleaning measures and conducting daily checks for both staff and residents for symptoms.

During an outbreak the facility must elevate its infection control practices and delivered items must be inspected and disinfected. For this reason, Autumn Lake in conjunction with the Kent County Health Department has requested that families refrain from dropping off food, clothing and other personal effects for its residents.

“I implore everyone to take this virus seriously and be vigilant to prevent its spread," Webb said in the news release. “Our highest priority is to keep everyone safe, and we must take every step possible to protect our most vulnerable," he said.

Information on COVID-19 can be found at coronavirus.Maryland.gov or the Kent County Health Department's website at kenthd.org.

A call center also is operational at the KCHD from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at 410-778-1350.

The status of each Autumn Lake resident is communicated to the primary contact that Autumn Lake has on file, according to the KCHD. The health department will not be disclosing individual information about the status of Autumn Lake residents.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business