Kent's 2nd COVID-19 death was resident at nursing home where 12 patients, 3 staff tested positive

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Health Department on Monday, April 20 reported that a second Kent County resident has died of COVID-19.
The individual, who was not identified, was a resident of Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown, according to a news release. No more information was provided.
According to a KCHD news release, 12 residents and three staff members at the Morgnec Road facility tested positive for the virus. In addition to one death, one resident is hospitalized, health officials said.
The State of Maryland website has incorrectly identified the death in this situation with Queen Anne’s County, according to the news release.
The Kent County Health Department and Maryland Department of Health websites both reported on Monday that there were 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kent.
A "Go Team" consisting of the Maryland National Guard and Department of Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance personnel has been activated to support the facility.
According to the news release, the team was on-site at Autumn Lake from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
"We are appreciative of Governor Hogan’s decision to make these ‘Go Teams’ available to assist Maryland nursing homes,” Kent County Health Officer Bill Webb said in the news release.
He added: “Autumn Lake Healthcare is following recommendations from the ‘Go Team’ and the infection control guidelines of the Maryland Department of Health.
"Our organizations are in daily communication and we will continue to provide support to the residents, their families and facility staff during this time.”
The news release states that Autumn Lake Healthcare had previously implemented prevention measures according to state and federal guidance, including restricting visitation and communal dining, suspending group activities, implementing extra cleaning measures and conducting daily checks for both staff and residents for symptoms.
During an outbreak the facility must elevate its infection control practices and delivered items must be inspected and disinfected. For this reason, Autumn Lake in conjunction with the Kent County Health Department has requested that families refrain from dropping off food, clothing and other personal effects for its residents.
“I implore everyone to take this virus seriously and be vigilant to prevent its spread," Webb said in the news release. “Our highest priority is to keep everyone safe, and we must take every step possible to protect our most vulnerable," he said.
Information on COVID-19 can be found at coronavirus.Maryland.gov or the Kent County Health Department's website at kenthd.org.
A call center also is operational at the KCHD from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at 410-778-1350.
The status of each Autumn Lake resident is communicated to the primary contact that Autumn Lake has on file, according to the KCHD. The health department will not be disclosing individual information about the status of Autumn Lake residents.