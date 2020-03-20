Kent's school meal distribution to start including dinners

From left, Arlene Lee, Tammy Rose and Paul Tue speak with a volunteer Tuesday, March 17 at Kent County High School about efforts to assist the school system in providing meals to students. The meal packages include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

 PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE

CHESTERTOWN — As the school system here continues to provide meals to students during the state-mandated closure, dinners are being added to the packages.

According to a notification from Kent County Public Schools, meal packages previously containing breakfast and lunch will now have dinners included.

The meals are being distributed at seven sites throughout Kent County: Galena Elementary School, Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown, Rock Hall Elementary School, the Baywood Village community room in Fairlee, Millington Town Hall, the Betterton firehouse and the Kent County Community Center in Worton.

The meal packages are available for pick up by anyone 18 years old or younger between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday during the state-mandated closure of schools.   