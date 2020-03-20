Kent's school meal distribution to start including dinners

CHESTERTOWN — As the school system here continues to provide meals to students during the state-mandated closure, dinners are being added to the packages.
According to a notification from Kent County Public Schools, meal packages previously containing breakfast and lunch will now have dinners included.
The meals are being distributed at seven sites throughout Kent County: Galena Elementary School, Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown, Rock Hall Elementary School, the Baywood Village community room in Fairlee, Millington Town Hall, the Betterton firehouse and the Kent County Community Center in Worton.
The meal packages are available for pick up by anyone 18 years old or younger between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday during the state-mandated closure of schools.