Kent health officer wants to help essential businesses remain open

CHESTERTOWN — Health officers across the state are being thrust to the front line of enforcing strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19, what the World Health Organization has called a pandemic reaching all continents except Antarctica.
A Kent County Health Department recommendation that vendors should be 30 to 40 yards apart effectively shut down the farmers market here two days after a divided Chestertown Mayor and Council on Monday, April 6 voted to re-open a modified and relocated market of 13 vendors from Fountain Park to the parking lot of Wilmer Park.
As the health officer in Kent County, Bill Webb also has been authorized — by Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order of April 5 — to close retail establishments that are not complying with social distancing and other guidelines.
In a telephone interview Tuesday, April 14, shortly after the KCHD confirmed the first novel coronavirus-related death in Kent, Webb said he would close an essential business only after multiple inspections showed failure to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“The health department has no appetite to shut down essential businesses. There are so few of those,” Webb said. “Having a heavy hand is not our goal. … We're not looking to be punitive,” he said.
Webb said what his office is looking to do is to provide guidance, education and support so that essential retail establishments can stay open and operate safely.
“Our job is to field complaints, from the public and employees, and to go out and see what we see and be proactive,” Webb said.
The KCHD had not closed any essential business, Webb said at press time Wednesday.
For the businesses that Webb and his staff have visited, which includes all groceries and pharmacies in Kent, all “have been very receptive. They have bent over backward to do what we have asked,” he said.
The “asks” include requiring employees to wear face masks and gloves, having hand sanitizer on site, practice good hand hygiene, social distancing of 6 feet, frequent disinfecting of high-touch surfaces and customer flow patterns that limit contact — all well-publicized strategies at this point.
On Wednesday, April 15, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order requiring masks or face coverings for all those inside retail establishments, customers as well as employees. The order goes into effect 7 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
Webb said employers are responsible for looking out for their workers. He said his job includes making sure mechanisms are put in place so that employees who are sick do not feel forced to come to work and those who get sick during a shift are able to go home without fear of retribution.
In a Kent County Chamber of Commerce call-in conference call last week, Webb envisioned the health department as a “consultant.”
“We want to help you do the right thing,” he said Friday, April 10. “It can be difficult because guidance to best practices changes every day. What the health department can do is help you understand how to best protect your customers and your staff,” Webb said.
Protecting public health is what Webb said he was doing when he advised Chestertown officials that a redesigned temporary farmers market at Wilmer Park was too dense.
“I'm a proponent of farmers markets,” he said in Tuesday's phone interview. "I think there's a way it can be done … but the problem in Chestertown is there isn't a parking lot big enough."
Webb said he had offered Scheeler Road and the parking lot at the health department's A.F. Whitsitt Center residential treatment facility, which suspended all admissions March 21 due to the pandemic, but has had no takers.
Mayor Chris Cerino on April 8 announced in a video posted on the Chestertown COVID-19 Response Facebook page that after learning from Kent County health officials that the recommended distance of vendors was 30 to 40 yards from one another, he decided to shutter the market indefinitely.
In an email to the Kent County News, Cerino said, “When we got the feedback that the vendors needed to be thirty to forty yards apart, my perception was that we had essentially been shut down by the Health Department.”
He added: “There is simply nowhere for us to put the vendors if that is the case, other than out in the grass at Wilmer Park. I didn't want our Town staff to have to manage that, not to mention the damage that would be done to the park over time.”
Cerino said he sent an email to all council members advising them of his opinion that the market should not re-open any time soon, and he called Tom Herz, Meghan Efland and David Foster individually before posting the video explaining the decision.
After gaining assurances that physical distancing and other restrictions would be enforced, Cerino, Herz, Efland and Foster voted at the regularly scheduled council meeting April 6 to reopen the modified Saturday market beginning April 11.
Councilman Ellsworth Tolliver cast the lone dissenting vote.
He followed up with an email to Cerino on April 8 saying that he continued to oppose reopening the market.
In separate emails to the Kent County News, Efland, Foster, Herz and Tolliver concurred with Cerino's decision.
They noted that action taken at the April 6 meeting authorized Cerino to "pause the plan" without convening a full council meeting.
In an email Monday, April 13, Tolliver said, “I think our Mayor made a wise decision in reviewing the data and making the correct reassessment of not opening the market. It is in the interest of the Mayor and Council to seek solutions to difficult issues that face the citizens of Chestertown and make necessary adjustments when needed as we work to maintain a safe environment for all concerned.”
Foster said, “I can assure you that the Mayor and all the Council worked very hard to develop a plan that would provide access to fresh food while fully complying with guidance regarding Covid-19. Unfortunately, when our instincts, plans, and education came in conflict with counsel by the Health Department and the logistical limitations of our own staff, we reluctantly concluded that reopening the market would not be feasible at this time.”
Market manager Julie King said she was disappointed in the decision.
“It seems many vendors are trying to find various avenues to meet customer demand and are working overtime to make it all work. The market could have provided a safe area for people to purchase/pick up their food without having to access various purchasing channels, and vendors putting themselves more at risk. Opening the market back up could have streamlined everything more efficiently,” she said in an email Wednesday, April 15.
“Hopefully in the future, safe protocols can be established so if a pandemic does happen again, everyone is prepared and the community can be fed,” King added.
In a text message April 8, before posting his video, Cerino said he was "going to suggest that we table the idea of an open air market until the virus caseload in Maryland is on the downslope of the proverbial curve."
The council was unanimous in its decision March 16 to close the market until May 15 as a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with Hogan’s restrictions on social gatherings.
The following day, Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder deemed farmers markets to be essential businesses. Many community members also reached out to town hall with support for the market.