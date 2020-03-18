CHESTERTOWN — On the surface, it was business as usual at the most recent Kent County Commissioners’ meeting — aside from “social distancing” practices and a lack of public attendance.
With everyone in attendance sitting roughly 6 feet apart, Bill Webb, health officer for the Kent County Health Department, and Wayne Darrell, director of the Office of Emergency Services, were the first to speak during the March 17 meeting. Their topic: an update on the spread of COVID-19, a novel strand of coronavirus.
Webb said the situation is “rapidly evolving.” While there had been no confirmed cases as of the meeting, Webb said he expected a Kent County resident to test positive for COVID-19 “any day now.”
“At this point, we’re preparing for it to be in the county and for the (Kent County) health department and Emergency Services to respond,” Webb said.
He also spoke to the Chestertown Mayor and Council at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
At Tuesday’s meeting with the county commissioners, Webb said because COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, symptoms are fever, coughing, shortness of breath and — in severe cases — pneumonia. COVID-19 is spread through “close interpersonal contact,” Webb said, by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus also can be transmitted when droplets land on a surface and someone touches that surface, then touches their face.
As there are no vaccines or medical treatments available to treat the “specific virus infection itself,” Webb stressed the importance of “social distancing” and using “non-pharmaceutical interventions.”
“It’s very low-tech stuff,” Webb said.
He advised people to wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow. Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth. Clean and disinfect frequently.
He further defined social distancing as avoiding close contact with people who are sick. Avoid nonessential travel or group activities.
“I’m encouraging people if you feel sick, please stay at home,” Webb said.
He said while many people who have a mild case of COVID-19 could still function at their jobs, they run the risk of spreading the virus.
“There’s a lot of anxiety about the closures, about the spread of the disease. At this point, I’m confident that our community will come through this. That we will get to the other side of it,” Webb said. “The goal of all these activities that we are doing — to keep people at home — are to reduce the spread of the disease and the impact on our health care system.”
Webb said respiratory masks are not necessary for those who are not exhibiting symptoms. Respiratory masks can be beneficial for those with symptoms to prevent spreading the virus.
Webb said asymptomatic people do not need to be tested. Mildly symptomatic people who are otherwise healthy should self-quarantine, monitor their temperature and check in with health care as needed.
People with severe symptoms — difficulty breathing, for example — should seek medical care immediately. So too should older people and those with underlying medical conditions.
Webb said lab testing poses another challenge. COVID-19 has “outpaced any of our capabilities in regards to lab capacity, supplies that are needed,” he said.
He said the health departments of Kent and other Mid-Shore counties are hoping to establish a drive-up testing site at Chesapeake College, tentatively set to open on Friday, March 20. To get tested, people first need to visit their primary care physician, Webb said.
After Tom Mason, president of the commissioners, asked about transportation to the testing at Chesapeake College, Webb said there are efforts to address this issue. None had been established as of Tuesday.
Webb said while testing kits are in short supply, commercial labs are working to make more kits available.
While no one has immunity to the virus, Webb said the group with the greatest risk of developing COVID-19 are those over the age of 60 and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.
He said 26% of the population in the county is older than 60, so “we have a significant number of our citizens who are at risk” of developing a severe case of the virus.
Webb also encouraged the public to use reliable sources of information to stay informed. He recommended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Maryland Department of Health and the Kent County Department of Health webpages.
Those without internet access can call 211, Webb said.
Darrell said Emergency Services is working to establish daycare for medical personnel who may have children home from school due to public school closures.
Darrell said people who call 911 or law enforcement should expect to be asked if anyone at the scene has a fever or cough in order to protect first responders from exposure.
The commissioners also will receive a daily situation report from Emergency Services. Darrell asked that information be vetted though his department.
Webb ended his presentation by saying COVID-19 is a “serious and rapidly changing situation that merits the response that has occurred.”
“I encourage all citizens not to panic and to stay informed,” Webb said. “Most people who catch this virus suffer mild symptoms and make a full recovery. Kent County has a history of community strength and cohesiveness. I’m confident that we will face down this crisis and emerge using our collective and collaborative ingenuity. There is not place I’d rather be right now than Kent County.”