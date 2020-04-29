Kent health officer reports 7 deaths due to COVID-19

CHESTERTOWN — About 80% of the COVID-19 cases in Kent County are coming from nursing homes, according to data Health Officer William Webb released Tuesday.
The largest concentration is at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown, where 51 residents and 10 employees have tested positive. Four residents have died from the highly contagious respiratory illness, Webb said.
He said there also have been outbreaks at the Resorts at Chester River Manor and Heron Point retirement community, both in Chestertown. There has been one death at the Resorts at Chester River Manor and no deaths at Heron Point.
Kent County has seven deaths attributed to COVID-19, Webb said Tuesday in a telephone interview with the Kent County News and during his meeting with the Kent County Commissioners.
Following Gov. Larry Hogan’s directive on Monday, April 27 that the Maryland Department of Health be more transparent in reporting on coronavirus cases and deaths associated with facilities providing congregate living, local health departments have fallen in line.
The state’s coronavirus resource page, coronavirus.maryland.gov, now is displaying data for individual facilities, including cases and fatalities.
Up until this week, the Kent County Health Department —and others — did not make that information available to the public, citing legal concerns over patient privacy.
“As we plan our recovery, we are taking additional steps to protect our most vulnerable citizens, including older Marylanders,” Hogan said in a news release Monday announcing that the state was pivoting from its policy of non-disclosure to a policy of openness.
He said “keeping Marylanders informed and being transparent with the facts continues to be at the heart of our response to COVID-19. We are grateful to the staff in our nursing homes working around the clock to save lives.”
The largest outbreak in Kent County to date has been at the Autumn Lake nursing home in the 400-block of Morgnec Road, which provides short-term rehabilitation and long-term living, according to its website.
The outbreak, which started April 14 with the first positive test result, was reported in an April 20 news release from the Kent County Health Department. At that time, 12 residents and three staff members had tested positive. One of the 12 residents had died and another was hospitalized, according to the news release.
There are about 72 residents, Webb said.
On Tuesday, April 28, he reported there had been a total of 61 positive tests — including 51 from residents — and four deaths. Six test results were pending.
The outbreak at the Resorts at Chester River Manor, also located on Morgnec Road, started April 25, Webb said. There have been two confirmed cases, both residents, and the one death.
Webb said about 90 test results — for staff and residents — are pending. Currently the facility has about 80 residents, Webb said.
The outbreak at Heron Point on Campus Avenue was announced April 1 in a KCHD news release with the case of a woman in her 80s with a preexisting medical condition.
As of Tuesday, a second resident and one staff member had tested positive, Webb said. Another suspected case is being investigated, he said.
Webb said there have been no confirmed cases in privately owned assisted living facilities in the county.
On Tuesday he confirmed there had been an outbreak at an egg producing poultry farm between Millington and Massey. The first reported COVID-19 case was April 22, Webb said.
Five employees have tested positive for the virus. There also is one pending case.
While stressing that there is no conclusive evidence, Webb said there is a “strong likelihood” that this outbreak is related to outbreaks in other agricultural communities. The workforces are closely linked, he said.
Webb did not name the company.
He said there are about 30 laborers, whose residences are scattered in Delaware and Kent and Cecil counties in Maryland.
Outreach has been somewhat difficult because English is not the workers’ first language, among other challenges.
“Part of what we’re trying to do is provide support to the company,” Webb said in Tuesday’s phone interview. “If we go in heavy-handed, that won’t work.”
He said local health officials have offered to test anyone who works there, but at this point most of the employees don’t want to be tested and “management wasn’t necessarily in favor of it.”
“We’re still working with them,” he added.
Part of the outreach to the Latinx community includes the KCHD’s “willingness to sign off on lab slips so they can be tested,” Webb said in a previous interview Friday, April 24.
Region-wide there is concern about laborers in the poultry industry, Webb said. Many of them “work demanding low-paying jobs, it’s hard, dirty work, and they live in very tight quarters,” he said.
Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person to person through respiratory droplets. Currently, there is no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Before preparing or eating food it is important to always wash your hands with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds for general food safety.