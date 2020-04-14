You are the owner of this article.
Kent has 1st death related to COVID-19

  • By TRISH McGEE pmcgee@thekentcountynews.com
COVID-19 alert

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon, April 14 confirmed the first death of a Kent County resident related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The individual was identified as a man in his 70s.

He was the second confirmed case of the virus in Kent, according to a March 27 news release from the KCHD.

“We want his family and loved ones to know that we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing, and we express our sympathies during this very difficult time,” Bill Webb, the county's health officer, said in a news release Tuesday.

“This pandemic represents an unprecedented crisis for our community and our nation. We are confronting this pandemic head on and working tirelessly to protect the well-being of our residents," Webb said.

"People of Kent County are resilient, we support one another in times of need, and we will continue to hold each other up as we do everything we can to contain the spread of this virus and work to prevent further loss of life," he added.

In its March 27 news release, the KCHD said the man had no known travel history. He received testing on March 23 and results were reported to the health department late in the evening of March 26.

