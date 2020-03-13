You are the owner of this article.
Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Kent government asks public to limit attendance at meetings due to COVID-19

Kent County

Kent County Government

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Commissioners, fully support State and Local officials with immediate measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19, a news release states. 

In order to protect citizens and staff, Kent County local government has encouraged all staff to postpone or cancel non-essential meetings and gatherings, according to the release. 

County staff will remain appropriately and actively engaged to serve and inform its citizens. Members of the public and non-essential staff are asked to limit attendance at public meetings.

Commissioners meetings are live streamed, audio archived and citizens may call in with questions when the commissioner president opens the floor for comment.

Agendas and live streams can be found by visiting kentcounty.com/commissioners/meeting-agenda. The next Kent County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. 

To access the Kent County conference bridge service off site:

Call 410-810-2213.

Enter PIN number 55266 when prompted.

Announce yourself to the group. Mute your phone or device until the commissioner president opens the floor for comment.

Visit the county’s website at kentcounty.com for the most up to date information regarding county government operations.

