Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Kent County Public Library announces COVID-19 closure through March 28

  • 0
Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library's Chestertown branch 

 PHOTO BY DANIEL DIVILIO

CHESTERTOWN — In support of statewide efforts to implement social distancing practices to slow the spread of the COVID-19 strand of coronavirus, Kent County Public Library will be closed to the public Monday, March 16 through Saturday, March 28.

All KCPL programs have been canceled through Friday, April 17. Also, all meeting room reservations have been canceled through April 17.

KCPL’s Digital Library resources will remain available and can be accessed at kentcountylibrary.org using a valid Kent County Public Library card. 

KCPL staff will be available by phone at the Chestertown branch (410-778-3636) to answer questions, provide basic reference services and share updates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the time the library is closed to the public.

Late fees will be waived during the closures and patrons are encouraged to keep materials they have checked out until the library reopens.

For more information or to register, call 410-778-3636 or visit kentcountylibrary.org.

