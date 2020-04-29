Kent County Commissioners to offer small business emergency relief fund

CHESTERTOWN — Small businesses in Kent County may soon apply for a first-come, first-served COVID-19 emergency relief fund.
Jamie Williams, director of the county’s economic development office, described the fund during a Tuesday morning commissioners meeting as a grant program meant to offer relief to Kent County for-profit businesses disrupted by the fiscal impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioners approved dissolving the county’s revolving loan fund, which has about $65,000, in favor of creating the emergency relief fund. While there is no application yet, Williams is expected to develop an application process for approval by the commissioners at next Tuesday’s meeting.
Williams recommended grants of $1,000 per business that must be expended within 90 day of receipt. The business also must provide documentation of how the funds were used.
Grants are limited to businesses with four or less employees as this is the “largest percentage of our businesses in Kent County,” Williams said. She said the choice to exclude larger business is because some state and federal grants were not applicable for smaller businesses.
When Tom Mason, president of the commissioners, commented on the seemingly straightforward application process, Williams said, “We wanted to make it as easy as possible because of what we’re hearing out there. There’s just a dire need to get some money out there to the community.”
Williams said the grant’s structure was determined in part by a subcommittee with Rob Thompson, Cindy Genter and Dick Story, who Williams said have extensive banking and economic development experience.
Noting she spoke with Carroll County’s director of economic development about what works and what does not for grant programs, Williams said nonprofits will not be included in this program because there are other resources available to them.
“We know how valuable our nonprofits are to our community and our business community as well, but they do have access to grants that our business traditionally do not have access to,” Williams said.