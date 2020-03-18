Events, meetings or activities listed below are rescheduled or canceled. To add an event, email social@thekentcountynews.com or call 443-480-1912.
• Kent County Public Schools will be closed from March 16 to 27. Maryland's public schools are closing Monday for the next two weeks, per decision announced by state officials on Thursday, March 12.
•All county office buildings are closed to the publoc. Meeting are livestreamed at kentcounty.com/commissioner/meeting-agenda.
To participate in public comment during Kent County Commissioners meeting, call 410-810-2213, enter PIN number 55266 when prompted, announce yourself to the group and mute your phone until the commissioner president opens the floor to comment.
• All Kent County Public Library branches will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16 through Saturday, March 28. All KCPL programs have been canceled through May 2. Digital resources will remain available. KCPL staff also will be available by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to Friday during the closure. Info: kentcountylibrary.org or 410-778-3636.
• Effective Monday, March 16 and until further notice, all Kent County Parks and Recreation offerings, including organized activities in county parks, are canceled.
The Kent County Community Center in Worton will be open for administrative business functions only, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The building will be closed on Saturdays.
• Radcliffe Creek School will be closed until March 30 in accordance with the request of Gov. Hogan.
• The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County is closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions will continue only through online applications. Donations of food are accepted. For information, call 410-778-3648.
• Effective 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12, all support groups meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient and other facilities are cancelled until further notice. Info: umshoreregional.org.
Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.
• Effective Friday, March 13, Compass Regional Hospice has announced the cancelation of all support groups, workshops and volunteer trainings until further notice. Info: compassregionalhospice.org.
• Sumner Hall has closed as of Friday, March 13. All scheduled activities are canceled until further notice. Info: garpost25.org.
• The Garfield Center for the Arts will temporarily close to the public, effective immediately, for two weeks until March 29. Info: garfieldcenter.org.
• RiverArts has suspended in-person group programs and activities in all location for 30 days, effective immediately. Info: chestertownriverarts.org.
• Church Hill Theatre is closing to the public from March 16 to March 29. Ticket sales through Friday, March 13 will be honored with the use of flex tickets. Info: 410-556-6003, office@churchhilltheatre.org or execmanager@churchhiltheatre.org.
• Beginning Friday, March 13, Sultana Education Foundation has suspended its programs for schools and the public through March 30. The Holt Eduction Center is closed to the public. Offices will remain open for phone calls and emails. Info: sultanaeducation.org or 410-778-5954.
• Kent Cultural Alliance is canceling or postponing its public arts events for the next two weeks, according to a statement from Director John Schratwieser. Info: john@kentculture.org or find Kent Cultural Alliance on Facebook.
• The Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center will be closed indefinitely. Info: find the center's page on Facebook.
• Mid-Shore Pro Bono offices are closed to walk-in traffic. Telephone appointments are available. Info: Chestertown office, 410-829-0394; Easton office, 410-690-8128; Salisbury office, 410-829-0394. Online at midshoreprobono.org or info@midshoreprobono.org.
• The AARP Tax-Aide Program is suspending tax preparation at the Amy Lynn Ferris Senior Center on Saturdays and at the Kent County Community Center on Thursdays. The suspension is effective through Friday, March 27.
• ShoreRivers is recommending all staff work from home and postpone all non-essential meetings. Staff will be available by email. Creekwatchers and SAV trainings are postponed. State of the Rivers programs are moving to a virtual platform. Visit shorerivers.org for more information.
MARCH 12
RiverArts' "Abstract and Ceramics" curator and artists' talk — canceled. Info: chestertownriverarts.org.
Your Vote, Your Voice — meeting canceled. Info: yourvoteyourvoicemd.org.
MARCH 14
"American Son" — postponed. Info: garfieldcenter.org or find the Kent Cultural Alliance on Facebook.
Hedgelawn Bluegrass Series kickoff with The High & Wides — canceled. Info: mainstayrockhall.org or 410-639-9133.
RiverArts' KidSPOT Saturday free play — canceled. Info: chestertownriverart.org.
Trojan Trample 5K at Kent County High School — canceled.
MARCH 15
Animal Care Shelter for Kent County's Chili Cook Off — canceled. Info: kenthumane.org or crowvineyardandwinery.com.
Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble concert "Around the World in 60 Minutes" — postponed.
Unitarian Universalist of the Chester River and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton services — canceled.
MARCH 16
Kent County Commission on Aging End of Life Planning Workshop — postponed. Info: 410-778-2564.
Mainstay Monday with Jen Friedman — canceled. Info: mainstayrockhall.org or 410-639-9133.
Youth/Community/Police Dialogue Meeting — postponed. Info: garpost25.org.
MARCH 17
WC's Sophie Kerr Series: A Reading by Casey Cep — canceled
WC's Washington Prize talk — canceled
MARCH 18
WC's Natural Sciences Division Talk with Brian Dewsbury — canceled
MARCH 19
Democratic Club of Kent County meeting with Comptroller Peter Franchot — re-scheduled for Sept. 17. Info: dckcmd.com.
Mid-Cannon Community's planning session for a community-wide charrette about the development of the 2 acres at the corner of Mill and Cannon streets — canceled. New date is Thursday, April 16. Info: friendsmidcannon@gmail.com.
MARCH 20
Celtic Celebration featuring the Waverly Trio and Irish Dancers — canceled. Info: mainstayrockhall.org or 410-639-9133.
Sassafras Sips — canceled. Info: shorerivers.org.
Washington College-Academy of Lifelong Learning, Robbi Behr and Matthew Swanson Learn at Lunch — canceled
MARCH 21
Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne's "Boots and Bling" celebration — canceled. Info: find Horizons on Facebook or visit horizonskentqueenannes.org.
The Music of Allen Toussaint featuring Phillip Duttun, Ray Anthony, Yvette Hynson and Jerome McKinney — postponed. Info: garpost25.org.
RiverArts' Reclaimed Runway — held online. Info: chestertownriverarts.net.
"She Wins; Beyond the Bruises" at the Garfield Center — postponed. Info: garfieldcenter.org.
MARCH 22
Resonance concert — postponed. Info: nationalmusic.us.
The Leagues of Women Voters of Queen Anne’s, Kent and the MidShore candidate forums for Maryland's 1st District seat in the U. S. House of Representatives at Chesapeake College — canceled.
MARCH 23
Kent County Board of Education budget public hearing — postponed
Mainstay Monday featuring Meredith Davies Hadaway — canceled. Info: mainstayrockhall.org or 410-639-9133.
MARCH 24
Improv Night at the Garfield — canceled. Info: garfieldcenter.org.
MARCH 25
Open Mic Night at the Garfield — canceled. Info: garfieldcenter.org.
MARCH 26
Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit — canceled. Info: shorerivers.org.
MARCH 28
Kent County Public Schools' Job Fair — canceled. Info: kent.k12.md.us.
APRIL 1
Chestertown RiverArts' Empty Bowls event — postponed. Info: chestertownriverarts.org.
APRIL 2
HomePorts educational program — canceled. Info: homeports.org or call 443-480-0940.
APRIL 4
Project Clean Stream — postponed. Info: shorerivers.org.
Rock Hall Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt — canceled. Info: find Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
APRIL 6
HomePorts fundraising dinner — postponed. Info: homeports.org or call 443-480-0940.
APRIL 7
United Way of Kent County Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast — postponed. Info: unitedwayofkentcounty.org.
APRIL 11
Community Easter Egg Hunt in Wilmer Park — canceled. Info: kentparksandrec.org.
APRIL 15
Washington College-Academy of Lifelong Learning, Lucy Ann McFadden, NASA geologist Learn at Lunch — canceled.
APRIL 17
Sassafras Sips — canceled. Info: shorerivers.org.
APRIL 25
Washington College's C.E.S.'tival — canceled. Info: washcoll.edu.
MAY 2
Kent County Parks and Recreation trip to New York City — canceled. Info: kentparksandrec.org.