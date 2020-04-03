CENTREVILLE — On Thursday, March 26, teachers from Kennard Elementary and Centreville Elementary schools gathered in their cars and trucks to parade through neighborhoods in Centreville to wave to and greet students. They were met with cheers and signs. Students and parents gathered in yards and on sidewalks to wave back.
