EASTON — We’re on day five of the hostage — I mean school closure — situation. With schools closed because of pandemic precautions, parents everywhere are being bombarded with questions about snacks, screen time and sleepovers.
To tell the truth, I’m losing my mind and we’re only on day five. My husband is still active duty military and is considered “mission essential” personnel. When he’s able to be home, I get a little bit of a reprieve. Otherwise it’s me versus four kids, a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old and 4-year-old twins. Trying to work full-time from home while trying to keep the inmates from running the asylum has been tricky.
The teenager and preteen are easy to entertain. Sure, there’s lots of eye rolling and loud sighing whenever chores are mentioned, and they’re upset that I’m not letting them hang out with friends in person. However, they’re pretty good at entertaining themselves, even when their electronics are banned for a bit.
The twins are a different story. All they want to do is go to the park, go to a restaurant, go to the store, watch TV, watch Netflix, watch Disney+, play tablet, color, paint, play with PlayDoh, play LEGOs, play NERF guns in the house, and so on. I have a renewed sense of respect for their teachers, and I’m on the hunt for creative ways to keep them occupied.
Social media is a great tool for connecting and sharing ideas with others. Friends and fellow moms post stories about their struggles; others offer advice and jokes. Right now one of my favorite jokes is a running commentary of things people’s children are doing, but instead they’re calling them “coworkers.” At my work from home situation, my young coworkers frequently call out for snacks, fight over toys and ask for cleanup assistance following bathroom use.
So how do you keep the kids entertained while they’re stuck around the house for the next few weeks? There are lots of different ideas floating around. Many parents are involving their kids in the kitchen, giving them age-appropriate tasks. We did a little bit of cooking ourselves while I was working from home on Monday. The kids woke up with a craving for pancakes, so I took the opportunity to teach them how to make pancakes with a simple berry compote.
The website momables.com has great tips for age-appropriate kitchen activities. Even toddlers can get in on the fun, helping to pick the leaves off of herb stems or mashing potatoes. As kids get older, they can take more of an active role in the kitchen. We let the twins add measured items to recipes and stir ingredients, while our older kids handle jobs like browning ground beef and chopping veggies.
Sometimes we’ll make a “pizza bar” and let the kids select their own toppings for a personal pizza. French bread makes a great crust; just slice the loaf in half lengthwise. You can also use pita bread, bagels or the premade pizza crusts. Spread pizza sauce or spaghetti sauce, and sprinkle cheese to make a base, then let the kids go to town with toppings. Pepperoni, ham, black olives, pineapple — it does belong on pizza — spinach, peppers, onions and more can all be chopped up and placed into dishes for kids to choose from. Who doesn’t love pizza?
For the mornings, make a big pot of oatmeal and put toppings out to let them decide what kind of breakfast they’d like to have. Get the younger ones involved with activities like washing the fruit, and older kids can slice bananas or strawberries with a small paring knife.
Another great way to involve kids is to have them assist with meal planning. At our house, everybody picks out a dinner for the week. The older kids pore over cookbooks and write out grocery lists for their meal. I put all the lists together and do my grocery shopping online to save myself from the “Mama, can we have (insert random item here)?” requests that come every 10 feet in the store.
I’m always on the hunt for new recipes to avoid the dreaded “Meatloaf, again?” comments. If you’re looking for fun recipes, Buzzfeed’s recipe page, tasty.co, has lists of recipes ideas to make with your kids. You can find recipes like No-bake Snack Bars with Cheerios and Homemade Berry Ice Pops that are simple and fun for the kids to make.
Delish.com/easy-kid-reci pes/ also has tons of recipes that are kid-friendly. There’s something for everyone, from Cookie Monster Popcorn to Chicken Parm Sliders made with frozen chicken nuggets.
Letting the kids get more involved in the kitchen takes more than a little bit of patience and an understanding that messes will happen. Getting them involved gives them the opportunity to express their creativity while learning valuable cooking skills at a young age. And when things go back to normal, you’ll have helpers at the ready.