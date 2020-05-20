You are the owner of this article.
Jeff Davis Post will hold Memorial Day ceremony

  • By ANGELA PRICE baytimes@kibaytimes.com
American Legion Jeff David Post 18

COMMANDER GREGORY MANNING

 Photo by Dan Tabler

CENTREVILLE — The American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18 in Centreville will celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, with a truncated version of its normal ceremony, according to Commander Gregory Manning.

The legion is still closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic; the brief ceremony for members will take place outside the post beginning at 8 a.m. Members will lower the flag to half-staff and sound taps. Then Manning will give a short speech honoring veterans.

“Those wishing to attend are encouraged to do so in honor of our veterans killed in action or missing in action,” Manning said. “ ... we will show our respect to the KIA and MIAs and that is it.”

Safe distances and masks will be observed, Manning said. Speakers may remove or displace their masks during presentations. Attendance is voluntary for members.

The Kent Island American Legion Post 278 announced Wednesday it would hold a service at 11 a.m. Monday at Stevensville Cemetery, which will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Service and fraternal organization remain closed by the governor’s order. Other regularly scheduled Memorial Day celebrations have been canceled.

