It’s back to school for Talbot County students

EASTON — Teachers have been connecting with their students this week as they prepare to begin continuity of learning for students through an expanded distance learning model on Monday, April 6.
Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith and her team have spent the week preparing for the new model by offering additional training to teachers on virtual learning and collaborating with them to develop activities that will engage students in grade-level and course specific learning. Volunteers and staff distributed iPads to elementary students on Thursday and Friday, and educational materials are being mailed, both in an effort to prepare students for the new system.
"Our teachers have been reaching out to all of their students this week.” Dr. Griffith said. “Now that technology devices have been picked up, and packets are being prepared to be mailed, we are looking forward to reconnecting with our students. It truly brings joy to all of our hearts to see the children excited to reengage in learning."
School officials seem to have thought of every possible scenario, including how to help those who have difficulty operating an iPad and those who need repairs. To help, the TCPS Technology team has established Helpdesk hours for students and parents who need assistance.
“Continuity of learning is a new model for all of us,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Helga Einhorn said. “Our TCPS teachers have been working collaboratively this week to create the best learning opportunities for our students under our current circumstances. Their efforts truly convey how much they care about their students and their willingness to do whatever it takes to continue to engage them in learning.”
Though school buildings have been closed since March 16, volunteers and staff have continued to provide meals to children ages 2 through 18. Parents can pick up meals at distribution sites throughout the county on Tuesdays and Fridays, and the CarePacks food program continues to supply backpacks of snacks for the weekends.
For those who have questioned whether the extraordinary measures taken by the governor are necessary, Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley has an answer.
“The increasing numbers show us this is real,” Dr. Wadley said. “There is no vaccine for this disease yet, but we can control our behavior. The two big things are social distancing and washing your hands. It’s not a silver bullet, but it will help protect you and your family, and it will help protect our school-age children.”
Key Points for April 3
- In the past 24 hours, Maryland has added 427 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,758. Talbot County now has six confirmed cases.
- The Talbot County Department of Emergency Services is taking extra measures to protect dispatchers and first responders.
- School-age children in Talbot County begin distance learning on Monday, April 6.
- Volunteers at the county’s food pantries continue to distribute food to those in need. A complete list of pantries is available on talbotcovid19.org.
- Maryland businesses are eligible for SBA loans and cash advances, as well as the federal Paycheck Protection Plan. Business resources are available at talbotcovid19.org.
- Mental health professionals encourage each person to “find a moment for yourself in all of this.” It is important to relieve stress and seek peace in the midst of a crisis, they say.
Talbot County Library
Talbot County Free Library Highlights the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped (LBPH) Services: LBPH provides books and magazines delivered through the US mail or through digital download; books in Large Print; accessible technology training by appointment; accessible textbook conversion through the Maryland Accessible Textbook Program; and accessible events and programs held at LBPH and over the phone. Programs over the phone for April-June include information on nutrition, depression and super-foods for the brain. Any resident of Maryland who is unable to read or use regular print materials as a result of temporary or permanent visual or physical limitations may receive service through LBPH. This includes those who are blind, have a visual disability, or have a physical disability that prevents reading. Interested individuals must complete an application; there is no cost to participate in this program. There are two ways for readers to receive materials (books, magazines, catalogs and equipment) from the library: through the U.S. Postal Service and/or by downloading from the Braille and Audio Reading Download (BARD) website. Please contact LBPH for additional information about qualifications for service at https://www.loc.gov/nls/about/faq/
Mid-Shore Behavioral Health
COVID-19 Updates: https://www.midshorebehavioralhealth.org/emergency-portal
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes