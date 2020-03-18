The luck o’ the Irish wasn’t with O’Gannigans Pub and Restaurant this week.
The fledgling business, located at 98 Solomons Island Road South in the Prince Frederick Shopping Center, opened in September.
Owner/manager Nathan Gagnon called Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement that required all bars and restaurants to close by 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, “absolutely baffling.”
“This situation is grim,” Gagnon said Monday afternoon while sitting at his bar, noting that his 35-employee business had already made half of the corned beef and cabbage that it planned for St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, when he heard the news on social media.
Gagnon said he will try to make deliveries, but wasn’t sure how that would pan out.
He made three calls to the county Health Department Monday and said he got different answers each time.
“There is a very good chance we will not recover from this,” he said. “This was going to be our busiest day of the year.”
“It’s just unbelievable,” customer Frank Zook said. “I went through polio and everything else. What the [expletive]!”
Zook, a Chesapeake Beach resident, said he was riding down the road and heard about the governor’s announcement on the radio. “I said, ‘Oh, Geez! I’ve gotta get there before they close.”
Zook was drinking a Bud Light served by bartender Dale Sorrell when he was interviewed.
“I understand that they’re trying to save lives, but I don’t think they understand the implications on the ‘little people,’” he said.
“This year’s already been quite difficult,” Gagnon said. “Prince Frederick dies out in the summer, and with us not having a winter, people didn’t leave the beach bars.” Gagnon said two of his friends who own bars in the Solomons area said their business this winter has been up 20 to 30 percent. “Even without the (mandatory) shutdown, we were already abysmal,” said Gagnon, who owned Yo Mamma’s Wings and Barbecue locations in Prince Frederick and Lusby from 2011-19. “I picked a hell of a year to open.”
“These are trying times,” said Trish Weaver, who has owned Dream Weaver Catering and Cafe in the Prince Frederick Shopping Center for 11 years. “We’ll do our best to do takeout and delivery. We’re lucky because we’re caterers,” she said.
Her business, which employs 50, will use reduced staff during the shutdown in an effort to not lay anyone off.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB