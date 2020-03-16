EASTON — As students engage in more online courses and businesses allow increased telework for employees, Easton Velocity, Verizon and Atlantic Broadband are preparing for the possible increase in online usage during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many businesses, public schools, colleges and universities suspended in-person classes last week as Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency following the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The state of emergency included the closure of schools for two weeks and the ordering of all nonessential state employees to telework if possible. More students and employees working from home could lead to more internet usage on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Easton Utilities
Kelly Simonsen, manager of marketing and communications at Easton Utilities, said the company did not see a significant increase in Internet usage last week. Easton Velocity, a part of Easton Utilities, provides the majority of Easton residents with internet, TV and telephone services.
The company does not expect a significant impact to service calls and installation timelines because of the health and safety procedures enacted, a company press release stated.
“Easton Velocity understands the importance of keeping people connected at all times, especially when challenging and uncertain situations arise,” Simonsen stated in an email. “We have a robust system with all internet, video and phone services in good working order, and we are committed to serving our customers at work, home or remotely as needed.”
The company is taking the necessary steps to ensure services remain uninterrupted and available to all customers, including first responders, government agencies and public service organizations, she said.
Easton Utilities closed its customer service center and lobby to all public visitors effective Monday, March 16, according to a company press release.
The drive-through will remain open and the use of online, mail and phone options is always available. The company will also conduct screening protocols to determine potential health risks before entering a customer’s residence, the release states.
Customers should contact Easton Utilities' customer service center at 410-822-6110 with any questions or concerns.
Verizon
Verizon announced in a press release that it will be closing some of its stores, but would keep online options available for customers. They also state that they have not seen a “measurable increase in data usage.”
“Verizon operates its networks every day as though it's a snow day — events when millions of Americans work from home while family members go online to watch videos, play games and talk and text to their friends and families,” stated Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “We continually to evaluate peak data usage times and build our networks to stay ahead of that demand.”
These companies are also granting grace periods for customers struggling to make payments during the economic downturn which may occur as a result of Gov. Larry Hogan's state of emergency declaration.
Aside from waiving late fees for the next 60 days and making preparations for increased internet traffic, Verizon is also tripling their data allowance for Verizon Innovative Learning schools and donating $10 million to nonprofits, directed at supporting students and first responders, the release stated.
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg stated on the company's website, “You should also know that our networks and our people stand ready to serve our customers at work, at home and remotely — including first responders and those protecting the public — when critical connectivity is needed most.”
The company is able to deliver additional network resources to support first responders during a crisis to supply additional connectivity. These resources are known as cells on light trucks – COLTs and cells on wheels/trucks – COWs.
Customers can visit verzionwireless.com/support/, call 800-922-0204 or through the MyVerizon app if they experience connectivity issues.
Atlantic Broadband
Atlantic Broadband will not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the company will waive late fees that residential or small business customers incur because of the pandemic, a company press release stated.
“The company has invested heavily in its fiber-broadband infrastructure over the past two years to build bandwidth capacity and to achieve high levels of reliability and redundancy,” stated Andrew Walton, head of corporate communications at Atlantic Broadband. “This will allow the network to accommodate increased levels of demand during this time, especially as work-from-home arrangements become increasingly necessary.”
Atlantic Broadband will focus on network maintenance and service-related appointments for homes and businesses to ensure customer connectivity, according to the release.
All three companies promoted their digital service options that can be accessed from home for their troubleshooting and activation services in order to avoid in-person contact. All three companies also have online billing options.