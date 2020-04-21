Initiative continues ensuring vulnerable populations have food

CHESTERTOWN — The numbers for those served by the grassroots Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative here in Kent County are staggering.
Over the course of five weeks, more than 150 volunteers from every corner of Kent County delivered 9,000 breakfast bags to children and 1,230 bags of groceries to seniors, including 300 prepared meals.
In addition, they distributed 500 pizzas, 500 Easter baskets and 720 gallons of milk to the community. Another 1,180 gallons of milk were shared with food distribution programs in Cecil and Queen Anne’s counties.
This is the work of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice and the volunteers who joined the effort to prevent children and elderly people from going hungry during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release from the group. Those efforts have so far totaled 2,800 hours of volunteer time.
“It has been an unbelievable five weeks.” said Airlee Johnson, a founder of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice.
Private donations totaling $38,500 so far also have fueled the committee's Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative, with the funds being collected via Sumner Hall.
Social Action Committee for Racial Justice members pledged in the release that their efforts will continue as long as necessary. They said current resources will enable the Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative to operate for eight more weeks.
Throughout the release, the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice leadership thanked all the volunteers, those who collected donations, prepared packages, handed out meals and made deliveries through the community, and the businesses, large and small, and organizations that offered assistance.
As part of last month's announcement that public schools would be closed, state officials required school systems to continue providing meals for students. Kent County Public Schools started with breakfast and lunch packages being distributed at three sites. The volunteer corps expanded that and, in partnering with KCPS, there are now 15 locations throughout Kent County at which students can pick up breakfast, lunch and dinner packages.
"We had volunteers riding on Kent County Public Schools buses and knocking on doors to let people know about the meals available for children. The school system has been a key partner as we helped to expand its reach when it was ramping up to provide food to students after the schools were closed,” Johnson said in the release
She said sites arranged by the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice like the Kent County Community Center in Worton, Millington Town Hall, Betterton firehouse and Baywood Village community room "were all made available to us the moment we called.”
Local musician Philip Dutton, former co-chairman of the committee, spoke about the overwhelming support of received from the board of directors of Sumner Hall, an organization that revived the historic Grand Army of the Republic Post #25 in Chestertown founded in the late 1800s as a meeting place for African American veterans.
Dutton said the board agreed to manage finances for the Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative, setting up an account through which organizers could purchase produce from local farms and other food items.
“Just as the founders of G.A.R. Post #25 provided services and financial assistance to the African American community in the 19th century, we are pleased to honor their example by partnering with SACRJ today,” said Sumner Hall President Larry Wilson.
Paul Tue III is co-chairman of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice and a cofounder of the Bayside Hoyas youth program.
“We saw an outpouring of support for the community," Tue said of the effort, noting one instance in which Carol Schoonover of the District 22B Lions Club coordinated a donation of 15 tons of food from wholesaler Sysco. “That food has gone a long way in our community. It has truly been the gift that keeps on giving.”
Committee member Lain Hawkridge, known for his WKHS radio show "Musicology," has been managing the delivery system for seniors, according to the release.
“In addition to the volunteers at the sites and on buses, we have had 85 people who volunteered to deliver grocery bags to the 193 seniors we serve twice a week or to pick up produce from farms and move food from storage locations to deliver it to our distribution sites,” he said.
Arlene F. Lee, co-chairman of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, said countless individuals and organizations made this all possible.
"We are deeply grateful to each and every one of the partners, the donors and the volunteers,” she said in the release.
Rosemary Ramsey Granillo, director of the Kent County Local Management Board, spoke about how COVID-19 has exposed the broad reach of food insecurity in Kent County.
“By serving an average 700 students each day, we are reaching 65% of the 1,093 students eligible for Free and Reduced Meals at school, and the SARJ initiative has tripled the number of elderly receiving nutritional support in the county. This is an opportunity for agencies and neighbors to identify the extent of the need and respond with urgency and creativity,” she said.
Social Action Committee for Racial Justice leaders caution that the work is not yet done. The need is growing as unemployment rises, the release states.
To learn more about the Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative, to donate food or to volunteer to help with the effort, email SACracialjustice@gmail.com. To make a financial donation, go to Sumner Hall’s website www.sumnerhall.org and click on the link to the Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative.
The Social Action Committee for Racial Justice formed in 2017 and now has more than 200 members from the Kent County community. It is a community effort to learn, grow, and take action against racism in Kent County, the release states.