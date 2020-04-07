You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

editor's pick featured top story

In search of treatments, local blood bank calls for COVID-19 survivors

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

NEWARK, Del. — Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered at least two weeks ago are being asked to help researchers find treatment for the virus by donating plasma to the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

Tony Prado, spokesman for the Blood Bank located at 100 Hygeia Drive in Newark, said willing donors need to have a letter from their physician proving a positive diagnosis and must be 14 days symptom free in order to participate in the research.

"We need convalescent plasma," Prado said Tuesday. "There's something magical about the plasma of these people that holds the potential and might be a treatment."

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the research March 24. ChristianaCare and Johns Hopkins hospital systems are working together to get the plasma and conduct the research. Prado said only a few local hospitals have been FDA approved.

For those who have never donated blood products before, the system of plasma donation is similar to a traditional blood donation, but it takes a little longer. Whole blood is withdrawn and run through a centrifuge that separates the plasma and returns red blood cells to the donor. Instead of a single pint of blood, two to three pints of plasma is harvested.

Because of the sheltering orders and social distancing, the Blood Bank has to carefully schedule appointments. Walk-ins are not currently allowed.

If you are a COVID-19 survivor or you want to donate a much-needed pint of blood, call 1-888-825-6638 or go online to https://www.delmarvablood.org/give-blood/types-donations/plasma-donations-recovered-covid-19-patients/.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business