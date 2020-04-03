REISTERSTOWN — Disaster relief agencies have extended the operating hours of the four locations around the state to accept donations of specialized medical equipment and some cleaning supplies to support COVID-19 response efforts. Maryland Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) and the Adventist Community Services (ACS) have partnered to coordinate the collection and dissemination of these vital supplies. These efforts are in support of and in coordination with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and other state agencies who are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The four donation drop-off locations in Maryland, with contact information for those with questions, are as follows:
- Cambridge — 410-357-1463. 3105 Mallard Court, Cambridge. Visible from Route 50. Drop off in the parking circle.
- Ellicott City — 240-342-6160. 3291 St. John's Lane, Ellicott City.
- Hagerstown — 240-347-0575. Mt. Aetna Retreat Center, 10375 Retreat Way, Hagerstown. May also be listed as 21905 Mt. Aetna Road.
- Silver Spring — 301-678-3620. 15930 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring. Corner of Route 198 and Good Hope Road. Entrance right off of Good Hope Road, lower parking lot.
The updated hours for these locations are:
- Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Officials will ONLY accept the following items:
- Unused N95 masks with or without valve
- Protective face shields/goggles in original packaging
- Unused nitrile gloves in original packaging
- Unused hospital gowns in original packaging
- Tyvek suits
- Rubber boots
- Bleach – must be unopened and unused
- Disinfectant cleaners, sprays, and wipes– must be unopened and unused
- Hand soap
- Hand sanitizer
- Respirators
- Surgical Caps
Handmade, prototype, or unapproved personal protective equipment WILL NOT be accepted. Food and household donations also WILL NOT be accepted. In addition, DO NOT bring cash to these locations. Residents are encouraged to send monetary donations to local nonprofits and churches for support during this challenging time.
ACS volunteers will be wearing appropriate protective equipment (such as masks and gloves) when donations are received and will adhere to all social distancing guidelines. A specific identified place at each location is designated to receive donations. Items will then be inspected, inventoried, and distributed.
The warehouses are being operated in compliance with all orders from Governor Larry Hogan, which allows for the operation of “any non-profit organization or facility providing essential services to low income persons, including, without limitation, homeless shelters, food banks, and soup kitchens.“
Members of the public with any questions about this program should contact ngs.mema@maryland.gov.