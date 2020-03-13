You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Hospice announces cancelations and updated visitor policy due to COVID-19

  • 0
Hospice announces cancelations and updated visitor policy due to COVID-19
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — Effective March 13, Compass Regional Hospice has announced the cancelation of all support groups, workshops and volunteer trainings until further notice.

Canceled events include Washington College Grief Group (on Thursday evenings), Sudlersville Senior Center “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 13), NAACP Workshop on Understanding the Grief Journey (March 21), Herron Point Workshop on “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 19), Volunteer Training (March 24, 25 and 26), Monthly Veteran Café, all school-based Grief Support in the public school systems and all monthly Grief Support Groups.

If you or someone is in need of one-on-one grief support, counselors will still be available to provide emotional support, while following policies and procedures to ensure everyone’s safety, a news release states. 

Contact Rhonda Knotts 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Additionally, Compass Regional Hospice’s updated visitor policy restricts all Centreville Hospice Center and Kent County centers to no more than two visitors per patient at any given time. All visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 by a staff member in order to protect yourself, patients and staff, the release states. 

Compass Regional Hospice will continue to follow the protocols put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Maryland Department of Health.

For questions or more information, contact Kellie Knopp, compliance and quality manager, at kknopp@compassregionalhospice.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.