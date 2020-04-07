Homeless aid stays operational during COVID-19

ELKTON — In recent weeks, Meeting Ground has seen their numbers at meal times decrease — but that may be a good thing.
Sherri Snyder, executive director of the faith-based organization aimed to respond to the needs of unsheltered people in the area, said that the Mary Randall Center is seeing low participation at their breakfast and lunches for people in need.
"Some individuals are staying put where they are," Snyder said, which she attributed to either a lack of resources or utilizing the plethora of those that exist elsewhere in the county.
The county government is working on a proactive front to ensure those experiencing homelessness aren't targets for the rapidly spreading virus.
Through the use of a Community Development Block Grant, the Housing and Community Development Division of Cecil County's Department of Community Services was able to free up funding in order to help operations like Meeting Ground to help place individuals. These monies, which were also to be used to hire additional staff for homeless provider organizations, were meant to be spent over two years. But the county pushed to change that, under the circumstances.
Of the motels that Meeting Ground uses vouchers at, New Eastern Inn was able to respond to questions about intake during this time. Clients may self isolate — or simply take advantage of the voucher — at this Elkton motel.
Snyder runs a dedicated team. Staff has been doing what they can to keep at a distance, but also ensure that those in the shelters and out in the county are being cared for. A group of the employees sought out the unsheltered to provide blankets for comfort and warmth.
"They are high-risk, especially those living in the streets," Snyder said, particularly due to the lack of accessible hygienic care.
Though Meeting Ground is working with what it can — in the interview with the Cecil Whig, Snyder said there wasn't any availability of sample bottle hand sanitizers to hand out — to make sure its clients are staying clean.
"Hygiene is important and with [the CDC's message] to increase hand washing, it's not going to be good for these guys," Snyder said.
But, perhaps just as crucial, Snyder is concerned for her client's mental health.
"There's an increase in stress levels, because there's no where for them to go now at all," Snyder said. "Services all across the county are being cut every day."
So during pick-up times of the weekly hot meals, the Meeting Ground staff tries to keep it light. They know their clients well, and have forged bonds with them — so that's the main course, keeping people engaged. Though, Snyder would also like to keep up the hot food count.
"Sometimes just the thought of having a hot meal can change your day around,” she said.
But herein lies another issue, food donations have also been low — as people may be out of work or self-isolating at home. Her staff is also limited at the grocery store, as now there are capped amounts of toiletries and food customers are allowed to purchase.
Between Snyder and the Meeting Ground staff — they've hit every grocery store in Cecil County looking for resources.
"We're doing the best we can," Snyder said.
If you are looking to help out Meeting Ground's mission, visit their Facebook page or meetingground.org to make a donation. Monetary and food donations are accepted.
Call the Meeting Ground office for more information.